Phoenix Suns have ‘genuine’ interest in trading for 5x All-NBA talent

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Putting together an All-Star trio led by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal hasn’t led to the results the Phoenix Suns hoped for. Last year, the Suns had a 49-33 record before being eliminated in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

This time around, the Suns’ future looks even more bleak, with Phoenix entering NBA games today with a 14-13 record. That places Phoenix in 11th place in the West. Of course, this isn’t ideal for a team that’s stacked with upper-echelon talent. Now, they could be looking at making another blockbuster trade.

Phoenix Suns rumors involving Jimmy Butler trade heating up

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

One player who’s been featured in the latest NBA trade rumors is Jimmy Butler, who’s essentially in the final year of his contract. Butler has a $52.4 million player option for next season, which he’s expected to decline.

Yet, now the Phoenix Suns rumors are strongly pointing to a trade for the five-time All-Star. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Suns’ interest in trading for Butler is “absolutely genuine.”

Adding even more to the report, Stein says there is “scant evidence” that Miami is even open to taking Beal back in any Butler trade. However, the Suns will have to send more assets back to Miami to entice the Heat into making a trade.

It’s worth noting that Beal’s $50.2 million salary would work in a swap for Butler, but again, Miami would likely want more trade compensation to part with their six-time All-Star who’s also become the face of the franchise during his tenure in South Beach.

However, other NBA insiders, like ESPN’s Bobby Marks isn’t so sure that a Butler trade will get completed.

“As for Butler’s future, there is a growing consensus among the teams I talked to that unless the six-time All-Star becomes a distraction, or the Heat receive a trade offer they cannot turn down, Butler will be on the Heat’s roster once the deadline passes.” ESPN’s Bobby Marks on Jimmy Butler trade

Butler is one of the biggest names believed to be on the NBA trade block, and both the Heat and Suns could potentially benefit from a roster shift. Yet, like many rumors that get discussed, they don’t always lead to trades.

