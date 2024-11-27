Philadelphia Phillies rumor links them to pair of major star free agents to replace Alec Bohm in 2025

With rumors swirling that the Philadelphia Phillies want to move All-Star third baseman, Alec Bohm, a new report reveals a pair of big-time free agents the club is interested in to replace him in 2025.

The Phillies had a very good regular season in 2024. Over the summer, they tallied 95 wins. Which was the most they have had since 2011 and more than they won during back-to-back World Series trips in 2008 and 2009. However, how they finished this year was a major disappointment.

They limped into the playoffs and struggled down the stretch. And in the Divisional Series, they were steamrolled by a red-hot New York Mets team and sent packing in four games. It sent shockwaves through the organization and sent a clear message. Some changes need to be made this winter.

The Phils have built a reputation for bold offseason moves in recent years. And despite having a sizable payroll already, they are expected to be star-hunting in the weeks ahead. They have even been linked to a pursuit of superstar outfielder Juan Soto.

While they haven’t made any additions yet, there have been reports that they surprisingly want to subtract young All-Star Alec Bohm from the roster this winter. The 28-year-old badly struggled in the playoffs. And rumors about immaturity issues are why he is on the trade block.

Well, this week, it was revealed which players the organization could be targeting to replace him at third. And both would be major upgrades and additions for 2025.

Alec Bohm stats (2024): .280 AVG, .332 OBP, .448 SLG, .779 OPS, 15 HR, 97 RBI, 62 R

Philadelphia Phillies reportedly interested in Alex Bregman and Willy Adames

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

This week, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale claimed that amid the Alec Bohm trade talk, the Philadelphia Phillies “are expected to make a strong play for Alex Bregman” in free agency. The insider claimed the Houston Astros great’s “talent and personality would fit in perfectly with the team.”

However, he isn’t the only big-time infield bat Philly is looking at. Nightengale also speculated that they could also target talented Milwaukee Brewers slugger Willy Adames. MLB Network insider Jon Morosi claimed on Tuesday that if the Phils sign the shortstop there is little doubt he would be moved over to third. And he reportedly has no issue with a switch if given the contract he wants.

Willy Adames stats (2024): .251 AVG,.331 OBP, .462 SLG, .794 OPS, 32 HR, 112 RBI, 93 R

There was talk at the general manager meetings that the Astros very much wanted to keep their two-time World Series winner. However, a recent report suggested they were close to $50 million apart on a new contract.

