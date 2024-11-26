Philadelphia Phillies fans will be extremely disappointed in latest Juan Soto report

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

For fans hoping to get a Juan Soto Philadelphia Phillies jersey for the holidays, it might be time to temper expectations.

The Phillies are expected to make significant moves this offseason to revamp an inconsistent lineup that chases too many pitches outside the strike zone.

One of their biggest needs is a power-hitting corner outfielder. While Anthony Santander and Teoscar Hernandez fit that profile, their chase rate leaves much to be desired.

However, there is one perfect fit: the four-time All-Star who is expected to sign a contract worth $600 million or more within the next few weeks.

Soto checks all the boxes the Phillies need: he’s a power hitter with a high walk rate who doesn’t chase pitches outside the strike zone and plays corner outfield.

He would instantly improve a Phillies offense that disappeared in their four-game NLDS loss to the New York Mets.

With Soto now taking contract offers from interested teams, where does this leave the Phillies?

Philadelphia Phillies reportedly never met with Juan Soto

USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale revealed it’s time to put those Soto-to-Phillies rumors to bed.

“Oh, and after all of speculation that the Philadelphia Phillies are involved in the Soto sweepstakes? They haven’t had a single conversation with Boras to express interest in Soto,” Nightengale reported.

While disappointing for Phillies fans, this news isn’t surprising. According to FanGraphs, Philadelphia’s expected payroll for 2025 is already at $263 million. Owner John Middleton also previously stated that Soto appeared interested in playing in New York, making it a long shot for him to land in the City of Brotherly Love.

Nevertheless, the Phillies are actively pursuing other moves. They have reportedly made several players available for trade, including All-Stars Alec Bohm, Nick Castellanos, and Ranger Suarez, along with top prospect Justin Crawford.

If they move Bohm, the Phillies have shown interest in free agents Alex Bregman and Willy Adames as potential replacements.

The hot stove will assuredly heat up for the Phillies at the MLB winter meetings next month.

