Surprising reason why the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers failed to make Garrett Crochet trade revealed

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

A new report claims the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of Garrett Crochet came down to the wire. But both World Series contenders failed to make a deal for the Chicago White Sox ace for the same reason.

Entering the MLB games today, the Phillies and Dodgers are the cream of the National League crop. They are the leaders in the NL East and West, respectively, and own the top two records in the league. Only the Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees, and Baltimore Orioles own better overall records.

Related: Philadelphia Phillies game today – Get time and channel for the next Phils game

The pair of organizations know it will be a tough road to winning a World Series in 2024 and they each looked to bolster their rosters before last month’s trade deadline. While both clubs made notable moves they were also in the race for White Sox All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet.

The young star was the top pitcher available before July 31 and the asking price for him was reportedly quite high. But that is understandable considering he is under team control for a couple of more seasons and is only 25. Giving up a top prospect to land him was a fair price. Yet it was one the Phillies and Dodgers were not willing to pay.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers were unwilling to part with top five prospects for Garrett Crochet

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

“According to sources, the Phillies did not offer righty Andrew Painter, who underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2023. And the Dodgers did not offer catcher Dalton Rushing, who recently started playing left field with All-Star catcher Will Smith in the first year of a 10-year extension,” The Athletic MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported on Friday.

Painter is the second-ranked prospect in the Phillies system on MLB.com. While Dalton Rushing is the top overall youngster in the Dodgers system.

Garrett Crochet contract: Signed for 2025 and 2025 (Arbitration eligible)

Another issue that may have made some clubs hesitant is that Crochett will be limited in what he can offer the rest of the season since he has blown by his previous innings highs this season. The stud pitcher is expected to be available on the trade block this winter and the competition for his services will be even stronger than it was in July.

Related: Los Angeles Dodgers game today – Get time and channel for the next Dodgers game