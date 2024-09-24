Father of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau participates in Flyers practice as guest coach

Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Flyers made a classy gesture, asking Guy Gaudreau, the father of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, to be a guest coach for Monday’s practice.

Related: WWE pays tribute to Johnny Gaudreau during this week’s Monday Night Raw in Calgary

Flyers head coach John Tortorella told reporters he reached out to the longtime southern New Jersey hockey coach.

Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella on calling Guy Gaudreau out to practice on Monday. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cq03cFwSoq — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 23, 2024

“He’s a coach and he’s done some great work with some of the youth out here,” Tortorella told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“I figured it’s perfect to get him in with us. He was hesitant at first, and we let him go at his timetable and I think it worked out really well today. I gave him my camp book, we’re going to check in next week and see if we can get him out here a couple more times and have him be part of it. I don’t want it to be, just come out here, I want him to be part of it. I think it will be therapeutic for him to be around us and run some drills.”

Guy Gaudreau has coached at Hollydell Ice Arena and Gloucester Catholic High School.

Johnny Gaudreau, a seven-time All-Star who played for the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets, and his brother Matthew, who played hockey at Boston College, were killed last month by an alleged drunk driver while riding their bicycles. Their deaths came one day before their sister’s wedding.

“It’s pretty close to home here as far as with his family and all and what has gone on there,” Tortorella said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “The first time I met [Guy Gaudreau] was today. I never met Johnny and Matt, I never met them in my travels as a coach. But their family’s here, horrific situation going on and he’s a coach, he has done some great work with some of the youth out here. I figured it was perfect just to get him with us.”

Tortorella is hoping Guy Gaudreau continues coming to Flyers’ practices in the future.

“I asked him today if he had a drill and he said, ‘You know what, let me move some pucks today’ and maybe it progresses into that,” Tortorella noted, via The Philadelphia Inquirer. “He’s developed some really good people out here in this area as far as players. I don’t want it to be an everyday story, we just want to help. And to be in a locker room, coach to coach, player to coach, and guys talking to him, I just hope it helps him a little bit.”

Flyers players paid respect to the elder Gaudreau following today’s practice, tapping their sticks on the ice.

Flyers give stick taps for Guy Gaudreau and shake his hand. pic.twitter.com/3B1DXT7QhS — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) September 23, 2024

A memorial service was held earlier this month for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. During the service, Meredith Gaudreau, the widow of Johnny, announced she was nine weeks pregnant with their third child.

Related: Late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau’s widow reveals during memorial service she’s pregnant with their third child

“John and I had the best six months as a family of four. These will forever be the best six months of my life,” Meredith said. “There is specifically one week that I will cherish forever and will be my favorite week of my life out of those six months. We’re actually a family of five. I’m in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby.”

Matthew Gaudreau’s widow, Madeline, is also pregnant with the couple’s first child. A GoFundMe has raised more than $849,000 for the family.

Sean Higgins, of Woodstown, New Jersey, has been charged in the brothers’ deaths. He’s currently behind bars at the Salem County Correctional Facility.

Related: Johnny Gaudreau memorials pour in on social media after shocking, tragic death of NHL star

