More fuel added to rumors of Haason Reddick being traded back to Eagles by Jets insider

A New York Jets insider added fuel to speculation Haason Reddick could be traded back to the Philadelphia Eagles before the NFL trade deadline.

We are just days away from Week 4 in the 2024 NFL schedule. And the Haason Reddick saga in New York has shown no signs of ending any time soon. The two-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Jets in March. After it became clear he was not going to get the contract extension he wanted from Philadelphia.

When the organization added the talented pass rusher, reports claimed he agreed to play out the final year of his contract and the two sides could revisit extension talks during the season. However, as summer training camp grew near, the 30-year-old had the same stance he had with his previous team. If he does not get an extension he won’t play.

He missed all of the team’s summer activities, their first three games of the season, and has already lost a whopping $8 million in fines. It seems like this is a hill he is willing to die on. The situation has created speculation he could be traded a second time this year. And some have even suggested a return to the Eagles isn’t out of the question.

Well, this week ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini added fuel to the Hasson Reddick and Eagles reunion discourse during his “Flight Deck” podcast.

Haason Reddick contract: One year, $14.2 million left

Could the Jets trade Haason Reddick back to the Eagles for Bryce Huff?

“Let’s put it this way: a little birdie told me that Reddick, I don’t think, would be opposed to something like [a trade back to the Eagles],” Cimini said. “I think Reddick is so frustrated with the Jets’ situation — and of course, he did request a trade in August — so frustrated that he wouldn’t mind going back to Philadelphia.”

“A lot of things would have to fall into place, which makes it kind of far-fetched. But it’s an interesting situation to look at nonetheless.”

The Jets reporter also offered up another interesting nugget of info on the possible return New York might get in a deal. Surprisingly, it wouldn’t be getting their draft assets back. Instead, he speculated they could swap Haason Reddick for Jets veteran Bryce Huff. Huff was signed by the Eagles in the offseason.

