Donald Trump’s election win means PGA-LIV deal will be done soon? Rory McIlroy makes bold claim about merger talks

Does Donald Trump’s 2024 Presidential Election win clear the path to finalizing a PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger? One of the world’s best players thinks discussions should come to a close soon.

Merger talks between the PGA and LIV have been the biggest story in golf over the last couple of years. In June 2023, it looked like the bitter war between the two leagues was over. To the surprise of fans and pundits, the legendary tour and circuit backed by the Saudi Arabian government decided uniting instead of fighting was the best path forward.

However, it has been over a year since the news and a finalized pact seems no closer to completion. There have been many hurdles to getting a deal done. Firstly, where players compete and if PGA defectors are penalized if they return has been a major sticking point. Furthermore, the merger’s deep ties to the Saudi government were also met with major congressional challenges in 2023.

But, it seems with a new US administration taking over in January, Rory McIlroy believes a merger is sure to be finalized early in 2025.

Donald Trump likely to push through PGA Tour and LIV merger?

“Given today’s news with what’s happened in America, I think that clears the way a little bit,” McIlroy told reporters at the HSBC Golf Championship on Wednesday [h/t The Athletic]. “He might be able to [get a deal done]. He’s got Elon Musk, who I think is the smartest man in the world, beside him. We might be able to do something if we can get Musk involved, too.

“Yeah, I think from the outside looking in, it’s probably a little less complicated than it actually is. But obviously Trump has a great relationship with Saudi Arabia. He’s got a great relationship with golf. He’s a lover of golf. So, maybe. Who knows?”

Donald Trump scored a decisive victory in this week’s presidential elections and the stance of many government departments, including the Department of Justice, is likely to shift when he takes control of the White House in January.

During his campaign to be the 47th President of the United States, Trump said “It would take me the better part of 15 minutes to get that deal done” when asked about a PGA and LIV merger. The President-Elect is a huge golf and currently owns 16 courses. He also has quite a few lucrative business relationships in The Kingdon.

