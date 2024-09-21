New rumors on PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger talks reveals harsh penalties for certain stars and government requirements

After months of silence, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are back at the negotiating table trying to hammer out a deal on a merger. The saga of a PGA and LIV merger began over a year ago and little progress has been made since the monumental announcement.

In recent weeks a deal seems to be growing closer, however, a new report offers up some fresh news on the various issues slowing down a merger.

LIV Golf 11 could face harsher penalties from the PGA

Despite recent rumors that some PGA Tour players want LIV players like Jon Rahm to give back their millions in Saudi Arabian money, follow-up reports suggest that is not the case. On Friday, Golf Digest explained that only a minority of PGA players are pushing for such a brash move. However, even if it might be a concession LIV golfers were willing to accept, there would be many legal hurdles in making it a reality.

Other reports have suggested assimilating players from the Saudi-backed league has been a major issue in talks. And Golf Digest seemed to confirm that with some fresh reporting. The outlet suggests there are still bitter feelings towards the 11 players who brought a lawsuit against the Tour in 2022.

Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein, and Matt Jones’ decision to bring litigation against their former home rubbed many PGA players the wrong way and “A number of individuals on the tour side want separate penalties and conditions for these LIV members” if they are allowed to return.

The outlet also suggested that the PGA Tour does not gain much from adding LIV talent. And that only Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson Dechambeau would actually bring added value.

US government may require a PGA Tour competitor still exist

There is another interesting but major issue with PGA and LIV merger talks: US governmental approval. Concerns from Congress seriously hindered talks last year and are still a notable challenge to finalizing a deal.

“One of the needs for a deal to get done, sources say, is to have a competitor to the PGA Tour exist in some fashion,” Golf Digest reports. “That means LIV will likely live on, although likely not in the same form or capacity as its current construction.”

The outlet claims that the popular team element of the league would remain. And “PGA and DP World tour players to going back and forth is also envisioned” as a way to keep the LIV roster strong.

