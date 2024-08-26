Will Odell Beckham Jr. Play in Week 1? Dolphins Coach Hints at Active Start

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

There is still a chance Odell Beckham Jr. could begin the 2024 season without being placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed today.

This news indicates that Beckham, the standout receiver who hasn’t participated in practices or games with the Dolphins after signing a free-agent contract with the team this year, could see action right from the start of the season, avoiding the mandatory four-game absence linked with being on the PUP list.

“TBD, TBD,” McDaniel said Monday. “More information required.”

Late last week, McDaniel commended Beckham for staying engaged and showing leadership despite his time nursing his injury. The coach said that Beckham has positively influenced the team despite the challenges around his recovery.

The specific details of Odell Beckham Jr.’s injury are still undisclosed. However, he has had a slew of knee issues during his career in the NFL. Despite these issues, the Dolphins’ decision not to place him on the PUP list indicates that they have faith in his recovery and anticipate his significant contributions early this season.

Odell Beckham Jr. joins a Dolphins offense rich in speed and offensive weapons. Miami finished the year second in the NFL in passing last season with nearly 4,700 yards and recently signed their franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a four-year contract extension worth $212.4 million. The Dolphins return the most dynamic player in the NFL, wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Adding OBJ to the Miami lineup will almost certainly help them maintain their edge as the top offense in the AFC and perhaps the NFL.

Odell Beckham Jr., known as OBJ, has been celebrated for his impressive athleticism, remarkable one-handed catches, and playmaking skills. Although on the back end of his successful career, his legacy could get another boost with the high-flying Dolphins. Beckham Jr. has received numerous Pro Bowl honors and established himself as one of the league’s top receivers despite facing challenges such as injuries. He rose to notriety with the New York Giants and has played for the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams (where he achieved a Super Bowl victory in 2021) and the Baltimore Ravens most recently.

