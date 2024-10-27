fbpx

Notre Dame game today: TV info, scores, and upcoming Notre Dame Fighting Irish football and basketball schedule

Updated:
Is there a Notre Dame game today? With the 2024 college football schedule underway and college basketball kicking off soon, Fighting Irish fans are wondering when is their next games.

Here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Notre Dame football schedule, as well as upcoming games in ND men’s and women’s college basketball.

Notre Dame’s next game

When is the next Notre Dame game?Saturday, November 9
Who are they playing?Florida State
Where is Notre Dame playing?Notre Dame Stadium
What time does the Notre Dame game start?7:30 PM ET
What channel is the Notre Dame game on?NBC
Where can we stream the Notre Dame game?Peacock

Is there a Notre Dame game today?

There is no Notre Dame game today. The school’s next game is November 9 versus Florida State.

What time is the Notre Dame game today?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s next game starts at 7:30 PM ET.

How can I watch the Notre Dame game today?

Notre Dame vs. Florida State will air exclusively on NBC.

Who won the Notre Dame game tonight?

Notre Dame won their most recent game against Navy by a score of 51-14.

What is Notre Dame’s record?

The Notre Dame football team has a record of 7-1 in the 2024 season.

In basketball, the Fighting Irish men’s basketball team ended the 2023-24 season at 13-20. While the women’s basketball team ended the year with a record of 28-7.

What number is Notre Dame football ranked?

Notre Dame is ranked 12th in the current AP college football top 25 rankings.

What number is Notre Dame basketball team ranked?

notre dame game today
Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

The ND men’s basketball program did not end the 2023-24 regular season on the college basketball rankings. The Fighting Irish women’s basketball team was 11th on the final women’s college basketball rankings.

Where does the Notre Dame play?

The Notre Dame football team plays its games at Notre Dame Stadium. The basketball squads compete at the Joyce Center.

What time do gates open for the Notre Dame game today?

Football games at Notre Dame Stadium usually open 90 minutes before kickoff. Gates for basketball games at the Joyce Center often open 45 minutes before tip-off.

2024 Notre Dame football schedule

Here is a complete look at the upcoming 2024 Notre Dame football schedule.

DateMatchupTime (ET)TV Info
August 31Notre Dame 23, Texas A&M 137:30 PMABC
September 7Northern Illinois 16, Notre Dame 143:30 PMNBC
September 14Notre Dame 66, Purdue 73:30 PMCBS
September 21Notre Dame 28, Miami (OH)33:30 PMNBC
September 28Notre Dame 31, Louisville 243:30 PMPeacock
October 12Notre dame 49, Stanford 73:30 PMNBC
October 19Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 133:30 PMESPN
October 26Notre Dame 51, Navy 1412:00 PMABC or ESPN
November 9Florida State7:30 PMNBC
November 16Virginia3:30 PMNBC
November 23Army (Neutral Site)7:00 PMNBC
November 30@ USCTBDTBD

Notre Dame women’s basketball schedule

notre dame game today
Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is the upcoming Notre Dame women’s basketball schedule for the first half of the 2024-25.

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Info
October 30DavenportTBDTBD
November 4MercyhurstTBDTBD
November 10@ PurdueTBDTBD
November 13James MadisonTBDTBD
November 17@ LafayetteTBDTBD
November 23@ USCTBDTBD
November 29Cayman Islands ClassicTBDTBD
November 30Cayman Islands ClassicTBDTBD
December 5TexasTBDTBD
December 12UConnTBDTBD
December 15Eastern MichiganTBDTBD
December 22Loyola MarylandTBDTBD

Notre Dame men’s basketball schedule

Here is the upcoming Notre Dame men’s basketball schedule for the first half of the 2024-25.

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Info
November 6StonehillTBDTBD
November 11BuffaloTBDTBD
November 16@ GeorgetownTBDTBD
November 19North DakotaTBDTBD
November 22ElonTBDTBD
November 26Players Era FestivalTBDTBD
November 27Players Era FestivalTBDTBD
November 30Players Era FestivalTBDTBD
December 3@ GeorgiaTBDTBD
December 11DartmouthTBDTBD
December 22Le MoyneTBDTBD

Why is Notre Dame the fighting Irish?

The unique team name was coined by ND media decades ago due to an overall belief at the time that the school’s various teams had a never-say-die approach to all their games.

