Notre Dame game today: TV info, scores, and upcoming Notre Dame Fighting Irish football and basketball schedule

Is there a Notre Dame game today? With the 2024 college football schedule underway and college basketball kicking off soon, Fighting Irish fans are wondering when is their next games.

Here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Notre Dame football schedule, as well as upcoming games in ND men’s and women’s college basketball.

Notre Dame’s next game

When is the next Notre Dame game? Saturday, November 9 Who are they playing? Florida State Where is Notre Dame playing? Notre Dame Stadium What time does the Notre Dame game start? 7:30 PM ET What channel is the Notre Dame game on? NBC Where can we stream the Notre Dame game? Peacock

Is there a Notre Dame game today?

There is no Notre Dame game today. The school’s next game is November 9 versus Florida State.

What time is the Notre Dame game today?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s next game starts at 7:30 PM ET.

How can I watch the Notre Dame game today?

Notre Dame vs. Florida State will air exclusively on NBC.

Who won the Notre Dame game tonight?

Notre Dame won their most recent game against Navy by a score of 51-14.

What is Notre Dame’s record?

The Notre Dame football team has a record of 7-1 in the 2024 season.

In basketball, the Fighting Irish men’s basketball team ended the 2023-24 season at 13-20. While the women’s basketball team ended the year with a record of 28-7.

Notre Dame is ranked 12th in the current AP college football top 25 rankings.

What number is Notre Dame basketball team ranked?

Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

The ND men’s basketball program did not end the 2023-24 regular season on the college basketball rankings. The Fighting Irish women’s basketball team was 11th on the final women’s college basketball rankings.

Where does the Notre Dame play?

The Notre Dame football team plays its games at Notre Dame Stadium. The basketball squads compete at the Joyce Center.

What time do gates open for the Notre Dame game today?

Football games at Notre Dame Stadium usually open 90 minutes before kickoff. Gates for basketball games at the Joyce Center often open 45 minutes before tip-off.

Here is a complete look at the upcoming 2024 Notre Dame football schedule.

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info August 31 Notre Dame 23, Texas A&M 13 7:30 PM ABC September 7 Northern Illinois 16, Notre Dame 14 3:30 PM NBC September 14 Notre Dame 66, Purdue 7 3:30 PM CBS September 21 Notre Dame 28, Miami (OH)3 3:30 PM NBC September 28 Notre Dame 31, Louisville 24 3:30 PM Peacock October 12 Notre dame 49, Stanford 7 3:30 PM NBC October 19 Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13 3:30 PM ESPN October 26 Notre Dame 51, Navy 14 12:00 PM ABC or ESPN November 9 Florida State 7:30 PM NBC November 16 Virginia 3:30 PM NBC November 23 Army (Neutral Site) 7:00 PM NBC November 30 @ USC TBD TBD

Notre Dame women’s basketball schedule

Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is the upcoming Notre Dame women’s basketball schedule for the first half of the 2024-25.

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info October 30 Davenport TBD TBD November 4 Mercyhurst TBD TBD November 10 @ Purdue TBD TBD November 13 James Madison TBD TBD November 17 @ Lafayette TBD TBD November 23 @ USC TBD TBD November 29 Cayman Islands Classic TBD TBD November 30 Cayman Islands Classic TBD TBD December 5 Texas TBD TBD December 12 UConn TBD TBD December 15 Eastern Michigan TBD TBD December 22 Loyola Maryland TBD TBD

Notre Dame men’s basketball schedule

Here is the upcoming Notre Dame men’s basketball schedule for the first half of the 2024-25.

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info November 6 Stonehill TBD TBD November 11 Buffalo TBD TBD November 16 @ Georgetown TBD TBD November 19 North Dakota TBD TBD November 22 Elon TBD TBD November 26 Players Era Festival TBD TBD November 27 Players Era Festival TBD TBD November 30 Players Era Festival TBD TBD December 3 @ Georgia TBD TBD December 11 Dartmouth TBD TBD December 22 Le Moyne TBD TBD

Why is Notre Dame the fighting Irish?

The unique team name was coined by ND media decades ago due to an overall belief at the time that the school’s various teams had a never-say-die approach to all their games.

