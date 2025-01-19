6 Greatest Super Bowl Halftime Shows: From Michael Jackson To Rihanna

Credit: Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

With Kendrick Lamar performing in 2025, it’s a good time to look back at some of the best Super Bowl halftime shows. Over the years, these performances have become a highlight of the event, delivering unforgettable music and moments. Here are the top six Super Bowl halftime shows that wowed audiences and made history.

6. Beyoncé (2013)

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

5. Prince (2007)

Credit: Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

4. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent (2022)

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Super Bowl LVI halftime show in 2022 delivered a historic hip-hop celebration featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent. Drawing 112 million viewers, the performance showcased hits like “California Love,” “In Da Club,” and “Lose Yourself.” The collaboration made history as the first Super Bowl halftime show to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), highlighting hip-hop’s profound influence on mainstream music. Click here to watch. Related: Check out our NFL games today post for everything you need to know about the 2024 NFL season

3. Rihanna (2023)

Credit: The Republic-Imagn Images

Rihanna’s triumphant return at Super Bowl LVII in 2023 drew 121 million viewers. Performing hits like “We Found Love” and “Umbrella” while suspended above the stage, she delivered a stripped-down yet powerful show that needed no guest appearances or elaborate choreography. Her revelation of her pregnancy added a personal touch to an already memorable performance, earning widespread critical acclaim for its authenticity and confidence. Related: 2025 NFL mock draft

2. U2 (2002)

Credit: danthemancarson via YouTube

Following the 9/11 terror attacks, U2’s performance during Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002 became a powerful tribute. During “Where the Streets Have No Name,” a giant screen displayed the names of 9/11 victims, creating an emotional and unifying moment that resonated far beyond football. The heartfelt performance ranks among the most meaningful halftime shows ever. Click here to watch. Related: 2024 NFL MVP odds

1. Michael Jackson (1993)

Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images