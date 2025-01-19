6 Greatest Super Bowl Halftime Shows: From Michael Jackson To Rihanna

With Kendrick Lamar performing in 2025, it’s a good time to look back at some of the best Super Bowl halftime shows. Over the years, these performances have become a highlight of the event, delivering unforgettable music and moments. Here are the top six Super Bowl halftime shows that wowed audiences and made history.
6. Beyoncé (2013)
Beyoncé’s electric Super Bowl XLVII performance in 2013 further cemented her status as one of music’s greatest performers. The show peaked with a surprise Destiny’s Child reunion, as Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined her for “Independent Women” and “Single Ladies.” Her flawless choreography, powerful vocals, and masterful showmanship created a defining Super Bowl moment.
Click here to watch.
5. Prince (2007)
Prince’s legendary Super Bowl XLI performance in 2007 turned unexpected rain into an iconic moment. His rain-soaked rendition of “Purple Rain,” enhanced by dramatic purple lighting, created an unforgettable scene that transformed weather challenges into pure magic.
Click here to watch.
4. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent (2022)
The Super Bowl LVI halftime show in 2022 delivered a historic hip-hop celebration featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent. Drawing 112 million viewers, the performance showcased hits like “California Love,” “In Da Club,” and “Lose Yourself.” The collaboration made history as the first Super Bowl halftime show to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), highlighting hip-hop’s profound influence on mainstream music.
Click here to watch.
3. Rihanna (2023)
Rihanna’s triumphant return at Super Bowl LVII in 2023 drew 121 million viewers. Performing hits like “We Found Love” and “Umbrella” while suspended above the stage, she delivered a stripped-down yet powerful show that needed no guest appearances or elaborate choreography. Her revelation of her pregnancy added a personal touch to an already memorable performance, earning widespread critical acclaim for its authenticity and confidence.
2. U2 (2002)
Following the 9/11 terror attacks, U2’s performance during Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002 became a powerful tribute. During “Where the Streets Have No Name,” a giant screen displayed the names of 9/11 victims, creating an emotional and unifying moment that resonated far beyond football. The heartfelt performance ranks among the most meaningful halftime shows ever.
Click here to watch.
1. Michael Jackson (1993)
Michael Jackson’s 1993 Super Bowl XXVII halftime show transformed the event into a must-see spectacle. The King of Pop’s performance, featuring classics like “Billie Jean” and “Black or White,” captivated 133 million American viewers. Globally, it attracted 1.3 billion viewers, making it one of the most-watched television broadcasts ever. Jackson’s electric stage presence and revolutionary choreography set a new standard for live performances.
Click here to watch.