Five NFL teams on upset alert in Week 14, including Kansas City Chiefs

The end of the NFL’s regular season is rapidly approaching, and we have another list of teams on upset alert for Week 14. Last week, we correctly predicted two upsets: the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the Baltimore Ravens. The biggest games this week include Los Angeles Chargers-Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions, and Seattle Seahawks-Arizona Cardinals.

Chicago Bears over San Fransisco 49ers

Both the Bears and 49ers have struggled this season with records of 4-8 and 5-7, respectively. The 49ers have suffered significant injuries, including losing their most important offensive player, running back Christian McCaffrey. San Francisco has lost three straight and is in survival mode. Chicago is navigating a coaching change after a six-game losing streak. They fired head coach Matt Eberflus following an embarrassing Thanksgiving Day loss to Detroit, where they failed to use their final timeout in the last 30 seconds to attempt a game-tying field goal. Thomas Brown, named offensive coordinator a month ago, serves as interim coach. Chicago is looking to turn things around as they are four-point underdogs against the 49ers. We're picking the Bears. Why the Week 14 upset? The 49ers' injury woes extend beyond McCaffrey. Backup running back Jordan Mason is on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, left tackle Trent Williams is dealing with an ankle injury, and defensive end Nick Bosa has an oblique injury. There's only so much adversity a team can overcome in December.

Los Angeles Chargers over Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City (11-1) continues their march toward the AFC's top seed, finding ways to win despite ugly performances. They face another division rival after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders last Friday. The Chargers enter 8-4 following a victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The Chiefs are four-point favorites and we're picking the Chargers. Why the Week 14 upset? Division games are unpredictable, and Los Angeles has won five of their last six. The Chargers boast the NFL's top scoring defense, allowing just 15.7 points per game. With Kansas City scoring 30-plus points only twice this season, they face a significant challenge.

Green Bay Packers over Detroit Lions

Detroit (11-1) has thrived behind Jared Goff's elite offense but faces mounting injuries. Green Bay (9-3) appears to be peaking, winning eight of their last nine, including a Thanksgiving victory over the Miami Dolphins. Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite against Green Bay on Thursday. We're picking the Packers. Why the Week 14 upset? Detroit's defensive line is depleted, missing DJ Reader, Josh Pascal, and Levi Onwuzurike. Expect Green Bay to exploit this weakness with a run-heavy gameplan.

Atlanta Falcons over Minnesota Vikings

Despite a tough season for Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, this is a game he perhaps had circled on the calendar. Cousins faces his former team amid Atlanta's three-game losing streak. Minnesota continues winning close games, including last week's victory over Arizona. The Vikings are favored by 5.5 points and we're picking Atlanta. Why the Week 14 upset? Atlanta's third-ranked passing offense (258 yards per game) matches up well against Minnesota's 29th-ranked pass defense (266 yards allowed). The Vikings' strong run defense (81 yards per game) should force Atlanta to attack through the air.

Seattle Seahawks over Arizona Cardinals

