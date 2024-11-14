Wild rumor claims Deion Sanders could return to NFL along side son Shedeur Sanders: 4 landing spots for the pair including the Las Vegas Raiders

A wild new NFL rumor claims that Deion Sanders could join his son Shedeur Sanders on the team he is selected by in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While they have not been in contention for a National Championship or even a conference title, the Colorado Buffaloes have garnered a lot of attention in college football. And there are two very specific reasons why. Those being head coach — and NFL legend — Deion Sanders and his son starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Related: NFL games today – Get a look at the upcoming Week 11 NFL schedule

The same flashy style that made him an NFL superstar has turned “Primetime” into one of the most popular coaches in the sport. However, his offspring is one of the best players in the amateur ranks. And is expected to be selected near the top of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Yet, there has been a great deal of speculation that the elder Sanders could look to steer his son to certain teams. However, a wild new wrinkle was added to the draft discourse on Thursday by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“We’re not saying it’s happening. We’re saying that this is one of those options that’s going to heat up. That’s going to be in play this offseason,” Schefter said about rumors Deion Sanders could end up on the same team his son his selected by in April.

“Is there a team out there that’s in a position to get Shedeur Sanders that also wants to go and hire Deion Sanders to marry them up together moving forward? Maybe it’ll happen, maybe it won’t. It’s damn fun to talk about and think about.”

Shedeur Sanders stats (2024): 2,882 passing yards, 24 TD, 6 INT, 163.1 passer rating

4 teams that could add both Shedeur and Deion Sanders in 2025

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If the Sanders men do tag up in the NFL, here are four teams that could select Shedeur and be open to hiring his father.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders seem like the perfect team for the Sanders boys. The two being stars in Sin City is a media dream. Plus the team has an immediate need for a starting QB. While Deion Sanders is unlikely to take over as head coach, it is not totally out of the question. But if Antonio Pierce is retained, the Hall-of-Famer becoming the new defensive coordinator would be very possible.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders game today – Get details on this week’s Raiders game

New York Jets

The New York Jets need to plan long-term at the QB spot. And the idea of Sanders being the mentee to NFL great Aaron Rodgers is a sports network’s dream. The team needs a new head coach. And as unlikely as it seems, this might be one of the few places in the NFL where Deion Sanders could land the top job.

New York Giants

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

More than any team on this list, the New York Giants badly need help at quarterback. The Colorado Buffaloes star is sure to be on their wish list. And if having his father with him could make his development easy then the organization is sure to consider bringing him in as a coach. Furthermore, the pair playing on Broadway for the G-Men is a public relations dream.

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints need both a new head coach and should move on from QB Derek Carr. The franchise not only needs a boost on the field but off of it as well. Having both Sanders seems like a great opportunity to not only win more games in 2025 but also make a boatload of cash off football fan interest. Of the four options, the Saints seem like the most likely to land Deion and Shedeur Sanders.

Related: Week 11 NFL offense rankings