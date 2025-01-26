NFL rumors: 3 teams trying to poach Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chip Kelly stepped down as the UCLA Bruins head coach in 2024 to become the Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator, wanting to focus entirely on calling plays and designing offenses rather than head-coaching duties. After winning a national championship, he reportedly could try and do the same in the NFL.

Kelly, age 61, has already had two separate stints in the NFL. Following outstanding success as the Oregon Ducks coach, Kelly was hired by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. He essentially took over football operations, delivering consecutive 10-6 seasons before being fired in 2015 following a 6-9 record.

Related: Grading NFL coaching hires 2025, including the Jacksonville Jaguars

Ohio State Buckeyes offense (2024): 35.7 PPG (9th), 6.8 yards per play (4th), 43.55% third-down conversion rate (29th), 3.9 red-zone scoring drives per game (34th)

After being dismissed by Philadelphia, he was immediately hired by the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. However, the 49ers had one of the worst NFL offenses that season and he was fired immediately after the 2-14 campaign. Now, thanks to his work this season at Ohio State, it appears NFL teams want him again.

According to CBS Sports‘ NFL insider Jonathan Jones, Kelly is “at the top of the list” for multiple offensive coordinators around the league. As of now, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are believed to be interested in him.

Related: NFL cap space by team 2025

San Francisco 49ers offense under Chip Kelly (2016): 4.9 yards per play (30th), 27.4% scoring rate (29th), 1256.2 rush ypg (4th), 181.9 rush ypg (32nd), 19.3 PPG (27th), 35.1% third-down conversion (30th)

Jacksonville might be the least likely appealing landing spot for Kelly because he would presumably not be the play-caller, with head coach Liam Coen designing the offense and calling plays for Trevor Lawrence. However, Kelly’s relationship with head coach DeMeco Ryans could make him a viable option as the Texans offensive coordinator in 2025.

It’s also possible that while Kelly has interest from NFL teams, he might be using this as leverage to influence Ohio State to give him a raise and a contract extension after helping the program win a national championship. If he were to return to the NFL, given his prior failures, this would likely be his last shot at the highest level.