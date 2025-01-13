Troubling Dallas Cowboys news on Mike McCarthy contract talks

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones praised the work head coach Mike McCarthy did this season and blocked him from doing an interview with another team. Days later, it appears Dallas could be in serious jeopardy of losing its head coach to another franchise.

The Cowboys opted not to sign McCarthy to a contract extension in 2024 after three consecutive 12-5 seasons. Instead, Dallas had him go into a contract year with minimal additions made to the roster and some of the personnel significantly worse.

Mike McCarthy coaching record: 174-112-2 overall, 49-35 as the Dallas Cowboys coach

McCarthy’s fate seemed to be sealed in the middle of November when the Cowboys were blown out by the Houston Texans, dropping to 3-7. However, Jones continued to back McCarthy publicly and the Cowboys locker room rallied around the head coach. Dallas finished the regular season winning four of its last seven despite a myriad of injuries to key starters.

The Cowboys’ coach continued to hear his praises sung by Jones and there was a growing sense around the league that the two sides would agree to a contract extension. Now, a departure is very much in the cards.

According to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, there still haven’t been “any negotiations” between the Cowboys front office and McCarthy on a new contract. With his current deal expiring on Tuesday night, the Super Bowl-winning coach is poised to hit the open market.

Furthermore, per Shefter, the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints are both expected to have real interest in McCarthy. Chicago wants an experienced head coach who can help get the most out of Caleb Williams and McCarthy fits what the organization is looking for.

While McCarthy did have two losing seasons in Dallas, the issue, if he leaves, would be the attractiveness of this head-coaching vacancy. On the surface, Dallas offers job security and the opportunity to coach a roster with Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb.

However, the Cowboys’ facility is a spectacle with spectators allowed to watch practice and the organization runs more like an entertainment business. Jones’ weekly radio spots and press conferences also will push some head-coaching candidates away from this job, including Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.