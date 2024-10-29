Carolina Panthers insider reveals likely cost of Diontae Johnson trade amid NFL rumors

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers traded for Diontae Johnson this offseason with the hope of the offensive weapon helping quarterback Bryce Young improve. Months later, Johnson and Young are both involved in NFL trade rumors with Carolina’s leading receiver likely gone in a matter of days.

Johnson is the best wide receiver available ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk was also one of the most coveted NFL trade candidates, but he suffered a season-ending collarbone injury in Week 8.

Diontae Johnson contract (Spotrac): $10 million cap hit in 2024, NFL free agent in 2025

Johnston certainly hasn’t been the problem in Carolina. He is still an excellent underneath receiver, getting open quickly and providing an easy target over the middle of the field. Just last year, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks posted a 99.6 QB rating when targeting Johnson.

The Kansas City Chiefs have already been tied to Johnson in NFL rumors, though a deal is far less likely since they acquired DeAndre Hopkins. However, the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have also been floated as potential landing spots.

Recently, Panthers’ beat reporter Joe Person of The Athletic wrote that he believes Carolina “should be able to land a fifth-round pick” in exchange for Johnson.

Diontae Johnson stats (ESPN): 30 receptions, 357 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns

It would be a similar price to what Kansas City gave up for Hopkins, sending the Tennessee Titans a fifth-round pick that could become a fourth-round selection if they play in the Super Bowl. While Johnson would only be a half-season rental, he could have just as big of an impact as Hopkins.

As for the likelihood of a Johnson trade, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday that he expects the Panthers wideout to be traded by the Nov. 5 deadline. He also anticipates Cleveland Browns edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, a potential Detroit Lions target, being traded.