NFL insider reveals which team Bill Belichick ‘has his eye on’ to head coach in 2025

Future Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick immediately pursued a head-coaching vacancy this past offseason after being fired by the New England Patriots. Now after a season spent working in football media, there are already rumors swirling about what job Belichick will take in 2025.

Belichick, who turns 73 years old next April, was a finalist for the Atlanta Falcons gig this past offseason. However, the franchise ultimately decided to name Raheem Morris the new Falcons coach. After missing out on the gig in Atlanta, Belichick turned his attention to sports media with no other teams bringing him in for a head-coaching interview.

Bill Belichick coaching record: 302-165 record (.647), 31-13 in the NFL Playoffs

Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025, including Bill Belichick

In his first season away from the sideline in decades, Belichick’s decision to become a more public face and showcase his personality was a “PR makeover” to improve his chances in the 2025 NFL coaching carousel. After months of appearances on the ManningCast and the Pat McAfee Show, many have seen a different and more engaging and entertaining side of Belichick.

Now, the three-time NFL Coach of the Year and six-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots is once again generating head-coaching buzz. Ahead of an offseason that will see more than a half-dozen vacancies across the league, there’s at least one specific job that appears to be on his radar.

Related: NFL defense rankings 2024, evaluating all 32 defenses

On Tuesday’s episode of the Scoop City podcast, senior NFL writer Dianna Russini shared that Belichick is eyeing the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head-coaching job once Doug Pederson is fired.

“There’s a lot of chatter about Bill Belichick taking that job and I can tell you that Belichick has his eye on this Jackonville opening. This is an organization that has tons of respect for Belichick, they’ve got a good relationship already.” Dianna Russini of The Athleti on Bill Belichick’s interest in the Jacksonville Jaguars

Related: 2025 NFL Draft order

Jacksonville started the 2023 NFL season with an 8-3 record, sitting near the top of the NFL standings with Trevor Lawrence playing at a high level. However, things have spiraled out of control. The Jaguars are 3-14 since December 2023 and Pederson is now expected to be fired very soon.

What team will Bill Belichick coach next year?

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

One important question regarding where Belichick will be coaching next season is what the front office will look like with his next team. While there have recently been NFL rumors suggesting Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke could stick around in 2025, Russini said she gets the sense the franchise will clean house and fire both their head coach and general manager.

Related: NFL coaches on the hot seat

If that’s the case, the Jaguars could be the franchise willing to give Belichick control over the 53-man roster and offseason decision-making. While he’s been floated as a candidate for teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, both franchises have established decision-makers in place who likely wouldn’t surrender full control to Belichick.

As for the New York Giants, reports surfaced this offseason that Belichick has been highly critical of the Giants organization in the past and warned coaches about taking a job in New York. Meanwhile, the Jaguars can provide Belichick with a franchise-caliber quarterback in Lawrence and young building blocks for his defense.

Related: Jacksonville Jaguars coaching candidates to replace Doug Pederson