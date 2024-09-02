NFL insider reveals surprising favorite to lead Dallas Cowboys in rushing

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys brought Ezekiel Elliott back after a one-year breakup, during which time he played for the New England Patriots. The three-time Pro Bowler is expected to be the Cowboys’ starting running back when they kick off their season against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. But that doesn’t mean he’s expected to lead the Cowboys in rushing in 2024.

Related: NFL QB Rankings 2024: From Patrick Mahomes to Gardner Minshew

Rico Dowdle viewed as most likely to lead Dallas Cowboys in rushing

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

While Ezekiel Elliott returns for his eighth season with the Dallas Cowboys, he’s coming off his worst year yet. In 2023, Elliott tallied a career-low 642 rushing yards and three touchdowns for a 3.5 YPC average. It’s safe to say, the 29-year-old has lost a step or two, but the Cowboys have a couple of other options they like on their roster too.

The first one is Rico Dowdle, a fifth-year pro who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina back in 2020. Dowdle has long been waiting for a bigger opportunity, and he enjoyed a mini-breakout year in 2023, rushing for 361 yards and two touchdowns for a 4.1 YPC average.

Now, Dowdle could see an even bigger share of the workload out of the Cowboys’ backfield, where he’s also joined by the 5-foot-6 Deuce Vaughn. In fact, according to The Athletic’s Cowboys insider Todd Archer, Dowdle is the current favorite to lead the Cowboys in rushing in 2024.

“In a room that includes Elliott and Dalvin Cook, Dowdle should be the favorite to lead the Cowboys in rushing attempts and rushing yards this season. He was Dallas’ most explosive back and showcased an ability in the passing game to be a complete back.” Todd Archer (The Athletic) on Dallas Cowboys RB workload

If Elliott, Dowdle, and Vaughn don’t live up to the Cowboys’ expectations, they still have Dalvin Cook lurking on the practice squad. It’s likely only a matter of time before Cook sneaks in a few rush attempts, too; he didn’t join Dallas just to rot on the practice squad all year long.

Related: 2024 NFL offense rankings: Evaluating all 32 teams and top 20 fantasy football players in Week 1