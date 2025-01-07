New York Yankees insider details why rumored Luis Arraez trade may be a very bad idea

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

While the New York Yankees have been linked to a potential blockbuster trade for Luis Arraez, a team insider recently detailed why adding the three-time batting champion might be a bad idea.

It has been a very productive offseason for the Yankees. While they took a massive hit by losing superstar outfielder Juan Soto to crosstown rivals the New York Mets, the organization has bounced back in a big way in the weeks since.

Related: New York Yankees linked to move for All-Star slugger that could soon lead to surprise Jasson Dominguez trade

First, they gave Atlanta Braves All-Star Max Fried the richest contract ever handed out to a left-handed pitcher. They traded for stud closer Devin Williams and former NL MVP Cody Bellinger. Then they got a discount rate to add future Hall-of-Famer Paul Goldschmidt.

Over the last two weeks, there has been a lot of speculation about how they will fill second base — after Gleyber Torres’ departure in free agency — or third base. Recent rumors about a Nolan Arenado trade have seemingly cooled off. And now there have been strong rumblings that the team is in discussions to acquire on-base machine Luiz Arraez from the San Diego Padres.

However, on Tuesday, The Athletic MLB insider Chris Kirschner explained why the three-time All-Star may be a bad fit.

Luis Arraez stats (2024): .318 AVG, .346 OBP, .398 SLG, .744 OPS, 4 HR, 41 RBI, 61 R

Luiz Arraez’s flaws could make a New York Yankees trade a big mistake

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Arraez has a lot of respect around MLB. Due to his elite ability to get on base and put the bat on the ball consistently. And Kirshner believes the 27-year-old would address two key Yankees needs. Those being the lack of a clear-cut leadoff man and a reliable on-base machine.

However, he also revealed that he is a polarizing figure around the league with varying opinions about his actual value in a trade. Plus, he has some clear flaws in his game.

Luis Arraez contract: One year, $13.7 million

“Arraez consistently ranks near the bottom in average exit velocity, hard-hit percentage, barrel percentage, and walk rate,” Kirshner wrote. “… Because Arraez is mostly a singles hitter, he may not be the best fit for someone playing half of his games at Yankee Stadium.

“According to Statcast, Yankee Stadium is the worst park in MLB for left-handed hitters to hit singles because there’s not much grass with the friendly home run dimensions in right field. Arraez could see a small spike in power, but he’s not a slugger. He hunts for singles and doubles.”

Then there is the fact that for as good a hitter as he is, Arraez would likely worsen the New York Yankees defense in 2025, not improve it.

“He’s a horrible defender at any position he plays. If Yankees fans thought Torres was abysmal, Arraez is worse,” Kirshner wrote. “In 339 innings played at second base this season, Arraez finished with minus-7 outs above average. The same number Torres ended the season with. However, the latter played over 1,300 innings at second base. In 585 career innings at third base, Arraez also has minus-7 outs above average.”

Related: New York Yankees rumor claims they won’t get same help to complete Nolan Arenado trade as they did for Cody Bellinger