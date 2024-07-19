New York Yankees news: Prominent MLB insider delivers major and disappointing update on Juan Soto contract talks

Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees would love to ink Juan Soto to a long-term extension before the end of the season. However, a notable MLB insider claims there is no new evidence that this will ever happen.

Entering the start of the second half, the Yankees own the fourth-best record in the MLB standings. Unfortunately, they are in the same division as the Baltimore Orioles. The squad with the third-best record in the league.

Despite being a game back in the American League East, New York had a very good first half due to the outstanding play of Juan Soto. The former Padres and Nationals star has been everything the Yanks could hope for and more this season. Unsurprisingly, the organization would like to lock the 25-year-old MVP candidate into a new long-term deal before he hits free agency in November.

2024 Juan Soto stats: .295 AVG, .426 OBP, .558 SLG, 23 HR, 66 RBI, 75 R

Well, previous rumors suggested his agent Scott Boras was not very interested in talks during the season. And a new report only adds to that narrative.

“At last check, there had been no recent conversations about a Soto megadeal between the Yankees and Boras and no momentum toward a deal before he reaches free agency,” ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney reported on Friday.

The news isn’t surprising. But it does seem to put the final nails in the coffin of a new contract this season. The belief around MLB is that the Yankees will have to fork over as much as $600 million if they intend to keep Juan Soto in the Bronx long-term. Some question if they will pay him more than the $360 million they gave Aaron Judge two years ago.

