Prominent MLB insider explains bewilderment over New York Yankees not pursuing this star free agent

It seems like the New York Yankees are done making big moves this offseason. However, one notable MLB insider is very surprised the team is not attempting to sign a specific game-changer star still available in free agency.

This has been a very busy offseason for the Yankees. Things started terribly when despite being the early favorite, they shockingly lost a bidding war to in-city rivals the Mets for the services of superstar outfielder Juan Soto. However, they bounced back in a major way in the weeks since.

They followed up the loss by giving All-Star Max Fried the biggest deal ever given to a left-handed pitcher. The club traded for stud closer Devin Williams. Then they added a pair of former NL MVPs in Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt to bolster the lineup and defense next season. They still have a need at third base. But a trade for an upgrade at the spot has not panned out for the team thus far.

It looks like this will probably be New York’s roster heading into spring training. That fact confuses ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passasn because Houston Astros great Alex Bregman is still available in free agency and he believes he would be a great fit for the Pinstripes in 2025.

Alex Bregman stats (2024): .260 AVG, .315 OBP, .453 SLG, .768 OPS, 26 HR, 79 RBI, 75 R

Jeff Passan questions the New York Yankees for not pursuing Alex Bregman

Jeff Passan says Alex Bregman would be a great fit for the Yankees, and it’s “wild” to him that they’re not in on him at this point pic.twitter.com/KOCL60L8Lr — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) January 29, 2025

“It’s wild to me that Alex Bregman is sitting out there right now and the Yankees aren’t in on him,” Passan said on the “Talkin Baseball” podcast. “The Yankees have a hole right now. It is at either third base or second base. If you want to say we are going to put DJ Lemahieu or Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza and we are going to see who wins and hopefully one of them works, okay. But if you want to talk about a guy who’s won. [Bregman] has been a guy who has been awesome in the playoffs.

“He is somebody who’s rock solid defensively. A phenomenal base runner. Makes a ton of contact, and I understand the offensive numbers are going in the wrong direction right now,” he added. “It’s not going to happen. But I am just trying to make the argument for it. It’s one thing to say no to Alex Bregman in November or December. It’s a completely different thing when we are a few weeks away from spring training and the opportunity to poach him for a lower price is eminently available.

Alex Bregman contract (Projection): Six years, $185 million

Passan does make a fair point. For a team looking to win a championship in the next few years, the two-time World Series winner would be a great final piece to help with that. Especially, since he can fill a position they are looking to fill.

However, owner Hal Steinbrenner has been looking to cut payroll over the last year. They certainly didn’t do that this offseason as they added more payroll. So it is hard to knock the organization after spending big over the last two months.

