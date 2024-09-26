MLB insider suggests New York Yankees and Mets will soon battle for star free agent, but it’s not Juan Soto or Corbin Burnes

The New York Yankees and New York Mets have been linked to a free-agent battle over Juan Soto this winter. However, a new report suggests they could be battling for a different player, and it’s not Corbin Burnes.

Entering the MLB games today, the Yankees and Mets are in a battle for playoff position in the final days of the season. Both teams have been two of the better clubs in the league during the second half of the season. And there are sure to be many in New York hoping for a Subway World Series rematch in October.

However they finish their 2024 campaigns, both clubs are expected to be power players in free agency this winter. All-Star outfielder Juan Soto and ace pitcher Corbin Burnes are viewed as the two best players on this year’s market and the two New York teams have been linked to pursuing one or both for weeks.

But on Thursday, Bleacher Report MLB insider Jon Heyman suggested that the New York baseball teams could end up battling it out for another player in MLB free agency later this year.

MLB insider suggest New York Yankees and Mets could be serious contenders for Alex Bregman

“I could see either New York team [sign Alex Bregman]. I really could,” Heyman said on Thursday. “Think about Bregman as the New York Yankees third baseman. Why not? jazz Chisholm could go from third to second. He was great as a second baseman. I don’t see them re-signing Gleyber Torres no matter how much Aaron Boone loves him.

“And why not the Mets? They’re going to give [re-signing Pete] Alonso a shot. If they re-sign him they have third base options. I can see Bregman to the Mets if they think [Mark] Vientos can be a first baseman. Bregman fits a lot of different places.”

Third and first were issues for the Yankees until trading for Chisholm before the trade deadline. As for the Mets, they would like to re-sign Pete Alonso, but there is a real chance he might be playing elsewhere after this season. Bregman would certainly bring some needed thump and good defense at third.

Heyman believes Alex Bregman’s current team, the Astros, would like to keep him but he will probably want a contract for more than they are willing to spend.

