MLB insider reveals how far New York Yankees may need to go in playoffs for Aaron Boone to stay

The New York Yankees are headed back to the MLB postseason after missing it in 2023, buying manager Aaron Boone more time at the helm of the storied organization. If he wants to be the Yankees manager in 2025, though, New York will need to see a playoff run.

New York missed the playoffs in 2022 after finishing with an 82-80 record, prompting the offseason acquisition of Juan Soto. With a more talented team and a second consecutive playoff drought deemed unacceptable, Boone entered the 2024 MLB season on the hot seat.

Related: MLB power rankings, see where New York Yankees land

Aaron Boone record: 598-425 (.585), 14-17 in the playoffs as New York Yankees manager

Since replacing Joe GIrardu as the Yankees skipper before the 2018 season, New York has been to the American League Championship Series just twice with a 2-8 record in ALCS games. With one of the highest payrolls in baseball, the Yankees front office made it clear expectations would be higher in 2024.

Related: New York Yankees game today, Yankees schedule

New York enters play on Friday leading the American League in the MLB standings and on the doorstep of home-field advantage. Now, as Boone chases in on his 600th win as the Yankees manager, there’s some information coming out on his future.

Appearing on the New York Post’s podcast “The Show“, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shed light on Boone’s situation in New York and how far the Yankees might have to go for him to ensure he keeps his job.

Related: MLB playoff picture

“Let’s say he doesn’t get to the ALCS, let’s leave it in those terms. Then there’s going to be noise there’s going to be frustration. Not just with Boone but Cashman too…The way they play the game, it’s not clean. It’s been curious to me that they have not been a cleaner team, that they’ve been so sloppy, and that does reflect on the manager….I don’t know that I’d bet on a change in the manager, and certainly not the general manager. But if they get knocked out quick again, there are going to be some questions asked.” Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic on New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone

As Rosenthal stated, New York’s outcomes in the playoffs have also been a problem. The Yankees were swept out of the ALCS in 2022, lost the AL Wild Card Game in 2019 and got knocked out in the 2020 American League Division Series.

All of this has happened under Boone’s watch and the entire reason Girardi was fired in the first place was because he couldn’t win another World Series after the 2009 title. If Boone’s Yankees get knocked out before the ALCS this October, there seems to be a legitimate chance he won’t return in 2025.