NFL world blasts ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr for absurd rule change idea

Credit: Howard Smith-Imagn Images

The NFL has seen hundreds of rule changes since the league was formed in 1920. That’s a good thing because, without adaptations and growth, we’d still be watching a game that features no forward passes. Imagine how much of a slugfest that would be.

Of course, not all of these changes and trends have been positive developments. Some have also set the game back a bit before later being adjusted to accommodate modern times. One recent trend is taking over the NFL, but some analysts don’t like what they see.

Related: Week 3 NFL QB Rankings: Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, and Sam Darnold shine

Mel Kiper Jr believes two-high safety defenses should be banned from NFL

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr is one of the most well-known NFL Draft analysts of all time. He’s been providing draft analysis for ESPN since 1984.

But not everyone agrees with some of Mel’s takes. Usually, that means disagreeing with his opinion on an upcoming prospect waiting to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. This time is different.

Recently, the longtime ESPN draft analyst came under fire for one of his hot takes regarding defensive schemes. Specifically, Kiper thinks defenses that utilize a ‘two-high safety’ scheme should be banned from the NFL.

“Checkdown kings, bubble screen sensations, boring football. Uh-uh. Game manager, I get it. But I want to see those deep shots. That’s what the NFL was built on… We gotta change this thing. The NFL is being ruined by these two-high safeties.” Mel Kiper Jr

.@MelKiperESPN believes two-high safeties "should be outlawed" 👀



"The NFL is being ruined by these two-high safeties." pic.twitter.com/d65PFJysIq — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 19, 2024

Of course, not everyone agrees with Kiper’s opinion, and they made sure to let him hear about it on social media.

Terry Bradshaw averaged 166 passing yards per game. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 19, 2024

the 2 high safety discussion (the two most called coverages are still cover 3 and cover 1 btw) is masking that the biggest issue in the NFL is OL talent, depth and coaching.



can’t throw deep to beat Cover 2 if teams can’t protect! So they resort to bubbles, flats, etc. https://t.co/7yqfBvb1TH — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 19, 2024

There’s a reason many of the NFL’s defensive coordinators prefer a two-high safety system. The modern NFL passes more today than ever before, and it’s become clear that stopping the best air attacks is tougher today then ever. So it only makes sense for defenses to try whatever scheme they can to prevent big plays.

Related: NFL coverage map Week 3: NFL TV map, broadcast info for Sunday’s games, best games to watch