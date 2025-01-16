New York Mets rumor claims front office taking harsh new stance in negotiations with Pete Alonso

A new MLB rumor claims the New York Mets are taking a surprising take-it-or-leave-it stance in negotiations with first baseman Pete Alonso.

This has been a very positive offseason for the New York Mets. After a surprise run to the NLCS this past season, the organization entered the Fall/Winter looking to fill some holes and improve the roster. And it seems like they have done that thus far.

They addressed a trio of openings in the starting rotation and they lured New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto away from the Bronx with a record-breaking contract in free agency. However, things have taken a bit of a negative turn via ongoing negotiations with homegrown All-Star Pete Alonso.

The market for the free-agent slugger has been far weaker than he expected. It has given New York a better-than-expected chance of re-signing him to a deal they prefer. A recent report claimed the four-time All-Star is open to a short-term deal that includes multiple opt-outs. However, the team has not accepted the proposal and allegedly has a different short-term offer in mind.

Now, a new rumor suggests that President David Stearns has taken a new and harsh stance in negotiations.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

New York Mets pressuring Pete Alonso to make free agent decision soon

“The Mets have let Alonso’s camp know they need a decision — and soon — on whether the two sides can do a deal as they want to make sure to leave themselves enough time and options to pivot elsewhere prior to spring training,” the New York Post reported on Wednesday night.

It is a bit surprising that the front office is taking such an aggressive approach with a fan-favorite player. However, it is understandable. Alonso’s agent Scott Boras has shown a willingness to wait up until days before spring training to get deals done.

Pete Alonso contract (Projection): Five years, $125 million

While that may benefit the first baseman, it doesn’t help the Mets. Especially when there are interesting replacement options like Nolan Arenado and Anthony Santander on the trade and free-agent markets.

New York Mets fans have grown frustrated with how long discussions have dragged out. Well, talks could end soon, but there is a good chance it means Pete Alonso’s time in Queens is over.

