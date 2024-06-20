Former New York Mets GM explains why moving on from Pete Alonso is in the team’s best interest

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

While many long-time New York Mets fans hope that the organization eventually locks first baseman Pete Alonso into a long-term deal, a former general manager for the team believes there is evidence that moving on from him is the right move.

Entering the MLB games today, the Mets are one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last couple of weeks. They have won 11 of their last 14, giving their fans reason to believe they might contend for a Wild Card spot in 2024. It has also made some wonder if they will not be sellers before the July 30 MLB trade as many assumed.

That would relieve supporters who don’t want to see the organization live up to months-long rumors of potentially trading homegrown slugger Pete Alonso. However, whether they trade Alonso this summer or let him walk after the season in free agency, former Mets GM Steve Phillips believes it would be the right long-term move for the franchise.

“I think he’s going to get a big contract,” Phillips began by saying on “MLB Now” this week. “Somebody’s going to pay him … Here’s what I think is the issue with these first basemen: They’re big guys, slow guys, one position on the field, they’re [just] bats to be productive.”

“You look at some of the hitters; Paul Goldschmidt has declined significantly hitting the fastball 95 and above. Any pitch 95 and above. Alonso, every year since his first year has gone down. He’s hitting .196 this year on pitches 95 and above,” he added. “… That’s where the aging player goes.”

“I’m worried about Alonso. I’m OK for the next 3-4 years, but I’m not in at 34, 35, 36 years old.”

While the three-time All-Star’s batting numbers in some areas are better than his career-worst numbers in 2023, he is not slugging homers like he has in the past. He is on pace to hit less than 40 homers for the first time since 2021.

