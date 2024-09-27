New York Knicks insider adds to speculation they could target former No. 1 overall pick to replace Mitchell Robinson

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With the New York Knicks badly in need of an upgrade at center, a team insider added to recent speculation they could target a trade for a former No. 1 overall draft pick.

The Knicks are just days away from kicking off training camp for the 2024-25 NBA season. The team has legitimate championship hopes this season but there is one glaring weakness heading into preseason: The center spot.

The franchise lost underrated starting center Isaiah Hartenstein in NBA free agency. Then earlier this week, it was revealed that his replacement in the starting lineup, Mitchell Robinson, is having a poor recovery from offseason surgery and won’t be ready to return until December at the earliest.

The unexpected news only adds to the frustration of fans that the organization did not succeed in finding a worthwhile replacement for Hartenstein this summer. The team has been linked to several players in recent weeks, and the New York Post speculated over the weekend that Trail Blazers big man Deandre Ayton could be on the Knicks wish list.

Another New York Knicks insider adds fuel to Deandre Ayton trade speculation

Well, on Friday, SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley added to that Ayton speculation.

“I’d add Ayton to the list [of potential targets]. Because the Knicks have had interest in him — and have done background work on him — in the past,” Begley revealed. “Ayton averaged 22.7 points and 12.5 rebounds (3.6 offensive) in 18 games played after the All-Star break last season. He shot 58 percent from the field during that stretch and has playoff/NBA Finals experience.”

Deandre Ayton contract: Four years, $132.9 million

The major drawback with Ayton is he is making $69.5 million over the next two seasons. The Knicks would have to add Robinson to a potential trade. But Portland may not be interested in taking the injury-prone center big. Even with Ayton’s own history of injury woes. Julius Randle could also be packaged in a deal for the first-overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Nevertheless, he might be a strong fit in the New York Knicks system as a player asked to just rebound, rim protect, and finish around the basket.

