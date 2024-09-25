New York Knicks insider reveals surprising news on when team knew about Mitchell Robinson’s latest injury setback

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While Mitchell Robinson’s latest injury news surprised many New York Knicks fans, it is likely the organization knew about his unavailability to start the season long ago.

This was a very productive summer for the Knicks. They made a blockbuster trade to land Nets two-way star Mikal Bridges. Re-signed precious Achiuwa. Added Cameron Payne to their bench depth. Talked top star Jalen Brunson into signgin a team-friendly extension, and inked head coach Tom Thibodeau to an extension as well.

Also Read: Where do the New York Knicks land in our preseason NBA power rankings?

However, they did suffer a major roster setback when Isaiah Hartenstein accepted a big pay increase to take his talents to the Thunder. His departure is notable because he was a key player on defense and underrated for what he also offered on the offensive side of the ball.

Throughout the summer the organization was linked to various potential trades to land a solid replacement. Including deals for Jazz center Walker Kessler and Hawks veteran Clint Capela. However, after months of trying the organization did not add a worthwhile big man via a trade.

The expectation was that Mitchell Robinson would return to the starting role this season. And be backed up by a platoon featuring Jericho Sims, Precious Achiuwa, and even All-Star forward Julius Randle. But those plans received a major overhaul recently when it was revealed Robinson’s recovery from foot surgery in May has gone poorly and he won’t be ready until December at the earliest.

New York Knicks knew Mitchell Robinson would miss first few months of the season a long time ago

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It was a stunning development for fans but probably not for the organization. This week, SNY Knicks reporter Ian Begley claimed “I don’t think this news came out of nowhere for the Knicks. I think they had at least known for a while that this was a possibility. And he wasn’t going to be ready for the start of the season.”

That revelation makes it all the more surprising that the Knicks front office did not push harder for an impact player at center. Instead, they opted to make Achiuwa, Ariel Hukporti, and Marcus Morris Sr. the only big man additions they made this summer.

It will be interesting to see how that weakness at center affects a team with legitimate championship hopes early in the new season. New York kicks off their 2024-25 campaign on Oct. 22 against the defending champion Boston Celtics.

Also Read: 2025 NBA playoff predictions for the New York Knicks