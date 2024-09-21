New York Knicks insider suggests former No. 1 overall pick could be trade target to fill Isaiah Hartenstein void

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It is no secret that the New York Knicks have been looking for a replacement for center Isaiah Hartenstein. A notable team reporter believes a former top overall draft pick could be on the front office’s radar in the coming months.

This was a very productive summer for the Knicks. They made a blockbuster trade to land Nets two-way star Mikal Bridges. Re-signed precious Achiuwa. Added Cameron Payne to their bench depth. Talked top star Jalen Brunson into a team-friendly extension, and also inked head coach Tom Thibodeau to an extension.

However, they did suffer a major roster setback when Isaiah Hartenstein accepted a big pay increase to take his talents to the Thunder. His departure is notable because he was a key player on defense and underrated in what he also offered on the offensive side of the ball.

The organization enters training camp next month with Mitchell Robinson, Jericho Sims, and Achiuwa as the options at center. While all of them can contribute they are all also flawed. That is why Thibodeau admitted recently that All-Star forward Julius Randle could also see extended minutes at center.

The Knicks have looked to the trade market for potential replacements and have not made much progress. That could change as the season gets underway. And a notable team reporter offered up an interesting option this week.

Could New York Knicks target Deandre Ayton trade?

“The former No. 1 overall pick has been largely underwhelming given the hype (he was drafted before Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), but there are few centers with the physical capabilities of Ayton and, most important to this exercise, he plays for a bad team with too many centers,” New York Post NBA reporter Stefan Bondy wrote about Deandre Ayton this week.

“The Blazers are bound to make moves if they struggle again.”

Ayton has not come anywhere close to matching the expectations of being a top overall pick. However, he still is an impact player at the pro level who has averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds for his career. The biggest issues are he’s also had issues staying healthy for a full season during his career, and he makes well over $30 million a year for the next two seasons.

Randle would likely have to be a part of a deal to make the money work in a Deandre Ayton trade. Fellow Portland center Robert Williams III has also been linked to the New York Knicks in recent weeks.

