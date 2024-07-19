New York Knicks news: Josh Hart alludes to Cameron Payne’s bizarre June arrest in hilarious welcome message

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

In classic Josh Hart fashion, the New York Knicks fan-favorite sent a hilarious welcome message to new teammate Cameron Payne.

In record time, Josh Hart has become one of the Knicks’ most popular players. Despite only being 6-foot-4, the seven-year veteran plays like a man twice his size. He is a demon on the boards, plays hard every minute, and has developed a knack for timely shooting.

However, he has also shown his lovable humor during post-game press conferences. And in the podcast he co-hosts with top star and teammate Jalen Brunson. Earlier this week he added a new layer to his funny man reputation with a post on X after the news that Cameron Payne had signed with the team.

“Shoutout Terry,” Hart wrote.

The post might seem odd if you are in the dark about Payne’s weird June arrest. Last month, authorities were called to Payne’s Arizona home due to a domestic dispute between him and his partner. When police arrived the couple claimed the issue had been resolved and asked that they leave.

The officers needed to file a report and were willing to depart quickly. As long as they could get a name on their paperwork. Unfortunately, Payne refused to give that information despite threats of arrest. Then at one point claimed his name was Terry Johnson.

That moment is sure to be fodder for jokes in New York Knicks training camp in October.

