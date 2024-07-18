Isaiah Hartenstein says he was close to taking ‘pay cut’ from New York Knicks until Oklahoma City Thunder offer

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Former New York Knicks starting center Isaiah Hartenstein revealed recently that he seriously considered taking a rumored pay cut to return to the team next season.

This has been a very busy and positive offseason for the New York Knicks. After coming up just short of their first trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 24 years. That crushing defeat quickly kicked off a strategy to morph the team into a title contender in 2024-25.

Related: Could New York Knicks owner James Dolan force his way into Julius Randle contract extension situation?

The Knicks have done exactly that by adding two-way star Mikal Bridges via a blockbuster June trade. As well as re-signing 3-and-D ace OG Anunoby. However, the team did suffer one major loss this offseason in Isaiah Hartenstein.

Isaiah Hartenstein stats (2023-24): 7.8 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.2 SPG, 1.1 BPG, 33% 3PT

But before he put pen to paper on a three-year, $87 million contract from the Oklahoma City Thunder, there were rumblings he might take a discount rate to return to New York. In a recent chat with the New York Post, the 26-year-old revealed a “pay cut” with the Knicks was seriously considered.

“I was going to make sure I was set for the rest of my life,” Hartenstein said. “But at the same time, if it wasn’t a team like OKC, I would’ve taken a pay cut because I loved it [in New York]. I now have an opportunity to make that money, make that pay raise, and still compete. I think that was the main factor.”

Related: 10 worst New York Knicks players of all time, including Andrea Bargnani and Frédéric Weis

Isaiah Hartenstein’s departure was a stinging blow to the Knicks and their fanbase. Nonetheless, his decision was understandable. Since he was the best center in this year’s free agent market and was due a big pay raise.