Popular NY radio host and NFL analyst adds fuel to surprising Jon Gruden and New York Jets rumors

A popular NY radio host and New York Jets veteran added more fuel to recent speculation that Jon Gruden could be the team’s next head coach.

There is no better way to explain it than simply saying the Jets 2024 campaign has been a disaster. Last season going down the toilet quickly was understandable. In today’s NFL good quarterback play is a necessity and the team lost starting QB Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 of the 2023 season.

However, the future Hall-of-Famer has been with the team since day one of 2024 but it has not stopped a very talented team from being a major disappointment this year. They even thought firing head coach Robert Saleh would kick start a hot streak after another Week 5 loss. But they have gone 1-4 since.

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich has made little difference for the 3-7 team and will not be getting the full-time job next season. It has led to an intense debate in New York about who will be the team’s next head coach. Surprisingly, former Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden has been a name thrown into the discourse.

Well, on Wednesday, former New York Jets QB Boomer Esiason added more fuel to the Gruden rumblings.

Jon Gruden record (Career): 117-112

Could Jon Gruden be the New York Jets’ new head coach?

“You started talking about what the Jets need, who they need, and what kind of personality they need. And what kind of legitimacy and credibility they need. You mentioned one name: Jon Gruden,” Esiason said to his co-host on their WFAN morning show. “Now, all of a sudden that name is out there all over the place. Is he a realistic [option]? Would he want to get back into football?

“I [made] a couple of calls last night. I can confirm that he wants to get back in [to coaching]. After speaking to two different people who are involved in coaching searches that there are teams interested in him. And if it’s not this year it’s definitely next year.”

The one-time Super Bowl winner lost his job with the Raiders in 2021 after an email scandal revealed some controversial opinions about individuals in and around the league. He is currently engaged in a lawsuit with the NFL to clean up his reputation. He would certainly bring the proven resume and name value the organization could be looking for in the offseason.

