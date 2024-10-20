Would the New York Jets trade Garrett Wilson? NFL insider sounds off

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Jets have been one of the busiest teams in the NFL as of late. It all started with the firing of Robert Saleh. Then came the demotion of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, with Todd Downing taking over playcalling duties. Most recently, the Jets traded for Davante Adams, but does that impact Garrett Wilson’s role on the team?

After all, Adams is one of Aaron Rodgers’ closest football friends. Yet, just because the Jets have another playmaker, it doesn’t make their top dog expendable.

Related: NFL QB Rankings: See where Aaron Rodgers lands

Davante Adams trade doesn’t change Garrett Wilson’s status with New York Jets

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

While some wonder if the arrival of Davante Adams could possibly lead the New York Jets to consider Garrett Wilson, those are obvious pipe dreams for teams looking to add a star talent to their offense.

That’s essentially what ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed on Sunday, acknowledging that while teams have begun reaching out about a potential Adams trade, he’s just not available.

“The Jets have heard from other teams but are not planning to trade Wilson, according to sources.” Adam Schefter on Garrett Wilson

You can’t blame teams for trying. There’s always a surprising trade that pops up each year. Yet, the Jets traded for Adams to have another weapon to help take attention away from their 24-year-old receiver, not to replace him with a 31-year-old.

Instead, they’ll work in tandem, hoping to help spark a Jets offense that enters Week 7 ranked 23rd in scoring. Meanwhile, Mike Williams could be on the way out. As Schefter noted, the Jets and Steelers have mutually decided to push their trade discussions involving Williams into next week, or at least after both teams have played on Sunday.

Related: NFL insider sheds light on if New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers will play in 2025