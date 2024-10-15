Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets ‘all in’ after Davante Adams trade

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

It’s Super Bowl-or-bust now for the New York Jets after landing All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.

After weeks of trade rumors, the Las Vegas Raiders shipped Adams to the Jets for a conditional third-round pick, which can be upgraded to a second.

Adams is now reunited with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two were teammates in Green Bay from 2014 to 2022 before Adams was traded to the Raiders for first- and second-round draft picks.

During their time together with the Packers, Adams had 622 catches, 69 touchdowns, and 7,590 receiving yards with Rodgers under center. Adams was also a first-team All-Pro twice with Green Bay in 2020 and 2021.

Credit: Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From 2017 to 2021, Rodgers and Adams were the No. 1 quarterback-wide receiver duo with 52 touchdowns.

During an appearance on Tuesday’s “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers said he was driving home following the Jets’ Monday Night Football loss to the Buffalo Bills and got a couple of messages from Adams. Rodgers called Adams back after getting home and heard the news that he hopes changes New York’s fortunes.

“He infuses a lot of energy into the team right away. He’s a proven star player. He’s an asset. He’s an incredible locker room presence,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers believes this will help out wide receiver Garrett Wilson for the rest of the season as the young star won’t be double-teamed as much with Adams opposite him.

“I think when you’re able to be around a guy who’s done it at a high level for a long time, and see how he goes about his process, and through osmosis gonna be a lot of things he’s going to be able to pick up,” Rodgers said.

Roller-coaster week for New York Jets

The move comes after a hectic past seven days. Last Tuesday, the Jets fired Robert Saleh as head coach and named defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as interim head coach. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was demoted and play-calling duties were handed over to Todd Downing, the team’s passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Downing was also the former offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans.

The Jets looked better offensively under Downing but were unable to capitalize in the red zone. Rodgers threw for 294 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. Wilson and Allen Lazard both had over 100 yards receiving (107 for Wilson and 114 for Lazard), and running back Breece Hall rushed for 113 yards and had five receptions for 56 yards.

With Adams added to the mix, there should be more open looks and explosive plays.

Rodgers believes the move shows that the Jets are “all in.”

“It’s definitely adding a lot to our team, but I think energetically, with the change that we had, it can be disjointed for energetics on the team, for guys wanting to know, what does this mean?” said Rodgers. “And the way Ulbrich handled everything with just class and good leadership, and now this move lets everybody know, ‘Hey, it’s on us now, because we’re going all in and it’s our time to go out there and win games and get on a run,’ which we all feel deep down is going to happen.”

Davante Adams makes surprise appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’

New York’s new wide receiver even made a surprise appearance with Rodgers on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Adams was at the Jets’ facility on Tuesday following the trade.

Adams has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, but he feels ready to go.

“I’m feeling great, man. Feeling great. I was working with the staff over in Vegas the whole time and they got me back right, so fortunately I’ll be able to roll,” Adams said.

The All-Pro receiver added that he thinks it will be a smooth fit into the Jets offense.

“I’m sure there’s a few new little nuances, but for the most part, a lot of the same verbiage,” explained Adams. “Still the same OG [Rodgers] right here, so should be able to pick up where we left off. That’s the idea.”

The Jets next face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. It remains to be seen if Adams will suit up.

