NFL insiders reveal 4 New York Giants players who could hit trade block this week, including failed 1st round pick Evan Neal

A pair of notable NFL insiders recently pointed to four New York Giants players the team could soon put on the trade block to bolster their draft assets.

Big Blue’s 2024 campaign has been another season of disappointment and frustration. After the first eight weeks of the year, they own a 2-6 record and seem headed to having a top-five pick in next April’s NFL Draft. Their defense has played well at times, but the incompetent performance of quarterback Daniel Jones has undercut any chances of being a playoff contender this year.

All signs point to a potential rebuild next year that includes a new head coach and general manager. If the organization wants to put its best foot forward for 2025, being sellers before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline and acquiring more draft assets makes sense.

That was a topic of conversation on Wednesday for ESPN NFL insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler. On the question of “under-the-radar players producing trade buzz,” they actually suggested four Giants players that could be up for grabs in the next week.

New York Giants record (2024): 2-6

Could the New York Giants soon trade Evan Neal and Adoree’ Jackson?

“And at some point, do the Giants cut ties with Evan Neal, a former top-10 pick whom the Giants won’t play despite Andrew Thomas’ foot injury?” Fowler wrote. “The Giants have several trade candidates if they choose to entertain calls. Corner Adoree’ Jackson is not playing, either, and receiver Darius Slayton had a nice showcase Monday night with 108 receiving yards.”

Then Graziano chimed in with an interesting thought about New York moving a player they would actually like to be a part of their future.

“I’ll add another Giant — 24-year-old edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, who already has six sacks this season and 22 over his four-year career. The 2021 second-round pick is playing out the final season of his rookie contract. Like Slayton, he’s a player the Giants like and could possibly be part of their long-term future,” he wrote.

“But they’ve already made heavy investments in edge rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux and might not have room in the budget for more edges. If they were to engage Ojulari and his agent in extension talks and discover they don’t see eye-to-eye on a long-term deal, the Giants could probably get something worthwhile in return.”

