NFL insider makes controversial New York Giants prediction that could drive fans crazy

There aren’t many teams in worse shape than the New York Giants in 2024. In fact, there aren’t any. Right now, the Giants enter the Week 15 NFL schedule tied with the Las Vegas Raiders for the worst record in the league at 2-11.

The Giants no longer have a franchise quarterback after Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll benched Daniel Jones, then cut him from the roster at his request. Of course, being projected to pick second in the 2025 NFL Draft gives the Giants a chance to start fresh at the quarterback position, but shouldn’t an offensive-minded head coach like Brian Daboll have a scheme that’s capable of not having the NFL’s worst offense as they do right now?

Or how about the roster Schoen has pieced together? Saquon Barkley’s presence would certainly improve this offense, but the Giants GM didn’t think he was worth the money. Surely, that has to be a major red mark on his resume, yet some don’t think this season’s results will spur major changes to New York’s front office.

Albert Breer says to expect Brian Daboll + Joe Schoen back with New York Giants in 2025

The New York Giants may be the worst team in the NFL, leading to the fanbase demanding improvement from team owner John Mara. Yet, Mara isn’t the one who’s been asked to piece together a roster capable of winning a Super Bowl, or getting the most out of the players he’s provided with. Though Mr. Mara has put Joe Schoen in charge of assembling a roster, who then put Brian Daboll in charge of coaching the team.

So far, neither move has worked out in the Giants’ favor. Some fans would prefer to see the Giants clean house, starting fresh with a new GM and head coach. While others want to see just one of the team’s leaders let go.

Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider Albert Breer doesn’t expect swift changes from the Giants’ organization this offseason.

“There are the aforementioned eight consecutive losses, and the lack of a win at MetLife Stadium, a stadium over which some colorful commentary on the team’s season flew Sunday. But there’s also the fact that the Giants have, as I’ve mentioned a few times, pulled the plug quickly three times in the past decade, and the premise that Mara most certainly doesn’t want to do it again.



Which is to say, yeah, I still think Daboll and Schoen will be back next year, with some changes on the staff. But given where the Giants are right now, it’s probably best to wait before saying that with complete certainty.” SI’s Albert Breer on New York Giants

Some Giants fans would be irate if both Schoen and Daboll returned to the Giants in 2025. Yet, all anyone in New York cares about is seeing a winning team again. If either decision-maker can help the GMen return to glory, no one will bat an eye about who’s leading the charge. The issue is, Daboll and Schoen have combined to lead a 17-29-1 record across three seasons. That’s not going to cut it, but so far, Daniel Jones has become the scapegoat instead of team leadership.

