New poll of New York Giants fans reveals many don’t want Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with top draft pick in 2025

A surprising new poll of New York Giants fans reveals that many in the Big Blue fanbase would rather see them pass on taking a quarterback if they land the No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

There is no other way to put it than the 2025 edition of the Giants has been a dumpster fire. While the defense has shown the ability to play at an above-average level, the rest of the roster has been a mess. Especially the offense and former starting QB Daniel Jones.

The former first-round pick was so bad leading the offense that he lost his job a couple of weeks ago. And was eventually given his release from the team. The Giants enter the Week 14 NFL schedule tied for the worst record in the league and have given its devoted fanbase no reason to care about the rest of the season.

That is why it should come as no surprise that Big Blue fans had some harsh opinions about the coaching staff and front office in a new poll released by The Athletic this week. On the question of “Who deserves the most blame for this brutal season,” close to half of the over 4,000 polled claimed it was the front office’s fault.

When asked if head coach Brian Daboll or general manager Joe Schoen should be back next year, 70% or more gave a hard no.

But there is hope in all the suffering. Because there is a chance the New York Giants could have the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. However, many fans had a surprising opinion on what the organization should do with that important selection.

Many New York Giants fans want the team to trade the No. 1 overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Many Giants fans hope that they can cure their woes at the QB spot by selecting a signal-caller in the 2025 NFL Draft. And if they land the No. 1 overall pick, they could get the best player available. Many feel that it is either Miami star Cam Ward or Colorado standout Sheudeur Sanders.

However, on the question of “If the Giants secure the No. 1 pick in the draft, whom should they pick,” a whopping 27% of the nearly 4,000 who responded said they wanted the team to trade back. That was the second most popular answer behind taking Ward at No. 1 (34.5%).

There has been talk that this year’s QB class is not as strong as in years past. And after getting burned by Jones, many Giants fans don’t want to risk such a rare pick on a player that isn’t a sure thing. The rundown of the answers can be found below.

Cam Ward – 34.5%

Trade back – 27.3%

Shedeur Sanders – 19.8%

Travis Hunter – 9.9%

Offensive line – 4.3%

Other – 4.2%

