Surprising NFL Draft rumors suggest New York Giants may not get a player better than Daniel Jones next April

New York Giants fans are hoping the team will find a long-term and better player than Daniel Jones in next year’s NFL Draft. However, thoughts from around the league about this year’s QB class are reason to lower expectations.

Heading into their game on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Giants own one of the worst records in the NFL at 2-8. The expectations for the team weren’t high following a 6-11 result last year. And after losing star running back Saquon Barkley in free agency this spring. However, fans did not expect it to be this bad.

Related: Where do the New York Giants land in our Week 12 NFL offense rankings?

While the blame can go around, starting QB Daniel Jones has taken a lot of heat. The veteran signal-caller has led an awful Big Blue offense in 2024. After 11 weeks, the coaching staff has seen enough. And made a long-expected move by benching the former first-round pick on Monday. It means in the offseason they will look hard at the 2025 NFL Draft in the hopes of finding a potential franchise QB.

If the season ended now, the New York Giants would pick fifth in April. Most fans think that this year’s class is pretty good. However, a new report from SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes offers reason for concern.

New York Giants record: 2-8

NFL talent evaluators suggest New York Giants won’t find a franchise QB in 2025 NFL draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In a new column on Monday, Hughes took a look at the top of the QB class in next year’s draft. Cam Ward (Miami), Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) Quinn Ewers (Texas), Jalen Milroe (Alabama), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), and Carson Beck (Georgia) are seen as the best signal-callers expected to come out. However, the early opinion around the NFL is not good.

“An assistant general manager SNY touched base with said he had just started his preliminary evaluations. But wasn’t overly impressed. He acknowledged this class, through the first pass, is well below that from a season ago. Scouts and others echoed the same,” Hughes wrote.

Ward is viewed as the best player in the 2025 class. But NBC draft analyst Connor Rogers recently claimed he is not as good as 2024 rookie QBs Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Michael Penix, or Jayden Daniels. Furthermore, he claimed Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur is a good pocket passer. But doesn’t have the athleticism to extend plays and takes too many sacks.

Making matters worse for the New York Giants, is if the draft isn’t strong there isn’t a game-changer talent that will be available in free agency. It paints a worrisome long-term picture for the team and could forecast more losing seasons ahead.

Related: What is the New York Giants record on the latest NFL standings?