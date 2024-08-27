New England Patriots reportedly divided on starting QB between Drake Maye, Jacoby Brissett

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo stated following the team’s third preseason game that Drake Maye is the team’s second-best quarterback. A day later, he said Maye outplayed Jacoby Brissett. That appears to sum up recent Patriots rumors regarding the looming starting quarterback decision.

At the start of Patriots training camp in July, Brissett stood out as the overwhelming favorite to be the Patriots starting quarterback this season. New England would take a development approach with Maye, allowing the rookie to watch from the sideline in September as Brissett led the offense.

It still appeared to be the team’s plan after the first preseason game when Maye saw very little playing time. However, all of that changed as the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft started receiving more preseason snaps, flashing outstanding tools and more poise than expected.

When Brissett was forced to leave the preseason finale, Maye once again stepped up and played well. However, amid calls for the rookie to be named the Patriots starting quarterback in Week 1, Mayo stated in his post-game press conference that Maye was the second-best quarterback on the Patriots roster. The next morning, New England’s head coach praised the North Carolina alum and wouldn’t name his starter.

According to senior NFL insider Josina Anderson, there is rising optimism in Foxborough regarding Maye’s performance this preseason. However, there is reportedly “some sentiment” within the Patriots organization that it might be best for Brissett to be the Patriots starting quarterback right now.

Jacoby Brissett preseason stats (ESPN): 5-of-14, 36 passing yards, 2.6 yards per attempt, 14.6 QB rating, 0-1 TD-INT, 35.7% completion rate

The 31-year-old quarterback is “sore” following the shoulder injury that forced him to exit Sunday’s preseason finale. As of now, however, there are no long-term concerns regarding the issue. With the Patriots schedule kicking off on Sept. 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Brissett should have plenty of time to recover.

Drake Maye preseason stats (ESPN): 21-of-34, 192 passing yards, 5.6 yards per attempt, 86.9 QB rating, 1-0 TD-INT, 61.8% completion rate

The most compelling argument for Brissett being named the Patriots starting quarterback is having a veteran under center behind one of the worst NFL offensive lines in 2024. With that said, he’s been outplayed by Maye in the preseason and the best way to develop a young quarterback is to give him live reps.

A decision on who will be the Patriots starting quarterback in Week 1 is imminent, with the official announcement expected within days. Even if Brissett starts in the regular-season opener, Maye will likely take over by October at the latest.