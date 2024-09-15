Former Patriots star adds more fuel to Bill Belichick and Giants reunion NFL rumors ahead of Week 2

A former New England Patriots star threw a little more fuel on the Bill Belichick and New York Giants reunion rumors this week ahead of an important Week 2 game for Big Blue.

There was already a lot of pressure on Giants head coach Brian Daboll entering the 2024 NFL season. After a 6-11 finish last year and reports of a toxic environment among the coaching staff, this will be a make-or-break season for Daboll. The team getting off to a 0-1 start after falling to the Vikings last week didn’t help matters.

The Giants enter the NFL games today, needing to get a win in a favorable matchup against the Commanders. If they lost this week, things could really spiral from there since the Giants have matchups against playoff contenders the Browns, Cowboys, Seahawks, Bengals, and Eagles over the next few weeks.

An 0-2 start and a tough schedule ahead could kick the door back open on the discourse that Daboll will be fired. If that were to happen, the opening would be one coveted by many coaches around the sport. Since the Giants franchise is one of the most well-respected in the league.

One name that was linked to the team in recent years is legendary Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. The 72-year-old has a long history with the franchise after being the top coordinator for their championship teams near the end of the previous century. And surprisingly, he is still on the market after failing to land a new head coaching job after his dismissal from New England earlier this year.

Bill Belichick record (Career): 333-178

Julian Edelman recalls seeing Bill Belichick’s deep love for New York Giants

Earlier this week, former Pats star Julian Edelman added some fuel to the Bill Belichick to New York rumblings. As he explained his first-hand experience of seeing how much his old coach loves the Giants

“I remember vividly, any time we played in New York or played the Giants you could see a little jingle in Belichick’s spirit,” he said during an appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.” “Because he loved talking about those old Giants teams. Loved talking about that organization. You could tell that he loved the New York Football Giants.

“I would think that would probably be the place he wants to go to.”

Many Giants fans would certainly be open to the greatest coach in NFL history returning to fix their failing franchise. However, Edelman also added an important caveat to the narrative.

“Depending on other situations he’s probably going to want to go where he doesn’t have to rebuild something completely,” he said.

The New York Giants will have to build things from the ground up after this season if Daboll is fired. So it makes sense if Belichick prefers a win-now situation for his next head coach job.

