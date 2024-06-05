NBA insider: Atlanta Hawks haven’t been able to secure workouts with any top prospects

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks struck gold when they moved up nine spots to win the 2024 NBA Draft lottery. But unlike last year, when everyone knew Victor Wembanyama was set to become the first overall pick, there’s nowhere near a consensus among this year’s talent pool.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the Hawks and several other teams can’t still land an All-NBA talent; it just means each organization will have to be even more diligent in their pre-draft evaluations to uncover top talent.

However, according to The Ringer’s NBA Draft insider Kevin O’Connor, the Hawks are having issues trying to get the best prospects to visit Atlanta ahead of the June 26 draft. O’Connor predicted the Hawks to take Zaccharie Risacher No. 1 overall, but he admits the selection is far from a lock, for a number of reasons.

“Risacher seems like the most likely choice at this point for the Hawks; he’s a theoretical 3-and-D wing who can fit whether or not they keep Trae Young. I’m not as high on Risacher as others are, due to his lack of a proven jump shot and his lack of shot-creation skills. But there’s no doubt he can defend. I don’t think this pick is a lock, though: League sources say the Hawks have been unable to bring in top prospects to Atlanta for workouts so far. The expectation is that’ll change in the lead-up to the draft, and getting to spend hands-on time with these guys would certainly help in clarifying the front office’s big decision, whether that’s to keep the pick, trade down, or trade out entirely.” The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor on Atlanta Hawks’ draft problems

As he mentioned, while the Hawks have been unable to secure visits from top prospects so far, it’s not too late. With just over 21 days to go before draft day tips off, the Hawks have plenty of time to get a face to face with Risacher, and other players who could hear their name called first.

