NBA exec offers interesting opinion about Zion Williamson’s current trade value, and it’s better than expected

An NBA executive recently suggested Zion Williamson’s trade value may still be strong despite another injury-filled season in 2024-25.

After playing in 70 games last year, it seemed like 2019 first-overall pick Zion Williamson may have finally beaten his career-long injury bug. However, this season is looking very much like the lost seasons the two-time All-Star has had in the past.

Of the 33 games the New Orleans Pelicans have played this season, the former Duke star has suited up just six times. The hope is he will be back on the court early in the new year. But considering he has missed the majority of three of his six seasons in the league it’s hard to trust he will stay on the court.

Unsurprisingly, it has intensified trade speculation about the gifted forward. It has also created a narrative that missing double-digit games again this season has further diminished his trade value. However, one NBA executive recently told ESPN they would “do something stupid to get him.”

Zion Williamson stats (2024-25): 22.7 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 5.3 APG, 0.7 SPG, 33% 3PT

Zion Williamson’s trade value is better than expected

“It’s really hard to see anybody paying a ton for him right now,” the exec said. “But there are a very limited number of players in the league when healthy who are at or near the franchise-player tier. The only way you win at the highest level is to have a guy who can do the type of things he can do if he’s healthy.

“I would probably do something stupid to get him if it were me making decisions.”

Zion Williamson contract: Five years, $197.2 million

The executive also suggested trying to gauge Zion Williamson’s value on the trade block is one of “the hardest questions to answer in the NBA right now.” It will be interesting to see how the Pelicans proceed heading into the February NBA trade deadline. And if January will be used as a showcase for the forward ahead of a potential trade.

