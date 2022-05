NASCAR TV ratings during the 2022 season

NASCAR runs events on four different channels known as FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1), NBC, and the USA Network. Each week will have the TV ratings for the NASCAR Cup Series race and information along with it.

Viewer tally compared to the 2021 season or the last similar event (14 races):

Eight races up (Busch Light Clash/Las Vegas/Phoenix/Atlanta/COTA/Richmond/Bristol Dirt/Dover)

Six races down (Daytona 500/Auto Club/Martinsville/Talladega/Darlington/Kansas)

Let’s dive into the latest NASCAR TV ratings and viewership for the entire season.

NASCAR All-Star Race TV ratings

The NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway was up 31.7% compared to last year’s event which was run at Bristol Motor Speedway at 2.076 million average viewers. Both events were held on FS1.

TBA rating and TBA million average viewers

History:

2022: TBA

2021: 2.735 million (Texas)

2020: 2.076 million (Bristol)

2019: 2.448 million (Charlotte)

2018: 2.500 million

NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway was down 14.7% compared to last year’s event at 2.739 million average viewers. Both events were held on FS1.

1.43 rating and 2.337 million average viewers

History:

2022: 2.337 million

2021: 2.739 million

2020: 1.470 million (NBCSN)

2019: 2.180 million

2018: 2.040 million

Darlington TV ratings

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway was down 15.4% compared to last year’s event at 3.091 million average viewers. Both events were held on FS1.

1.45 rating and 2.614 million average viewers

History:

2022: 2.614 million

2021: 3.091 million

2020: 6.323 million (NASCAR’s return from COVID-19/FOX)

NASCAR TV ratings – Dover Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway was up 18.3% compared to the last event that was postponed to Monday in 2019 at 0.798 million average viewers. Both events were held on FS1.

1.45 rating and 0.944 million average viewers

History:

2022: 0.944 million (postponed to Monday)

2021: 2.431 million

2020: 1.95 million (NBCSN)

2019: 0.798 million (postponed to Monday)

2018: 2.774 million

NASCAR ratings – Talladega Superspeedway

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway was down 0.4% compared to last year’s event at 4.701 million average viewers. Both events were held on FOX.

2.61 rating and 4.682 million average viewers

History:

2022: 4.682 million

2021: 4.701 million

2020: 3.356 million

2019: 4.500 million

2018: 4.700 million

Bristol Dirt TV ratings

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Dirt was up 28.7% compared to last year’s event which was the first Cup Series dirt race since 1970 and on Monday at 3.114 million average viewers. Both events were held on FOX.

2.19 rating and 4.007 million average viewers

History:

2022: 4.007 million (Easter Night)

2021: 3.114 million (NASCAR’s first Cup Series race on dirt since 1970/Monday)

2020: N/A

2019: N/A

2018: N/A

NASCAR TV ratings at Martinsville

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway was down 18% compared to last year’s event that was postponed to Sunday at 2.299 million average viewers. Both events were held on FS1.

1.10 rating and 1.885 million average viewers

History:

2022: 1.885 million

2021: 2.299 million (postponed to Sunday)

2020: 1.711 million (mid-week on FS1)

2019: 2.180 million

2018: 1.190 million (postponed to Monday)

Richmond TV ratings

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway was up 19.4% compared to last year’s event at 3.315 million average viewers. The 2021 event was aired on FOX despite being down compared to the 2022 race being held on FS1.

2.3 rating and 3.958 million average viewers

History:

2022: 3.958 million (FS1)

2021: 3.315 million

2020: N/A

2019: 2.787 million

2018: 3.000 million

Circuit of the Americas TV ratings

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas was up 57.2% compared to last year’s event at 2.373 million average viewers. The 2022 event was held on FOX while the 2021 race was impacted by weather and aired on FS1.

2.18 rating and 3.731 million average viewers

History:

2022: 3.731 million

2021: 2.373 million (weather/FS1)

2020: N/A

2019: N/A

2018: N/A

Atlanta TV ratings

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway was up 7.5% compared to last year’s event at 3.724 million average viewers. Both events were held on FOX.

2.36 rating and 4.003 million average viewers

History:

2022: 4.003 million

2021: 3.724 million

2020: 3.957 million

2019: 5.100 million

2018: 5.600 million

Phoenix TV ratings

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway was up 3.5% compared to last year’s event at 3.857 million average viewers. Both events were held on FOX.

2.33 rating and 3.991 million average viewers

History:

2022: 3.991 million

2021: 3.857 million

2020: 4.600 million

2019: 4.800 million

2018: 4.600 million

Las Vegas TV ratings

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was up 4.3% compared to last year’s event at 4.358 million average viewers. Both events were held on FOX.

2.7 rating and 4.544 million average viewers

History:

2022: 4.544 million

2021: 4.358 million

2020: 5.500 million

2019: 5.115 million

2018: 4.735 million

Auto Club TV ratings

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway was down 4.8% compared to the last event that was run in 2020. Both events were held on FOX.

2.61 rating and 4.570 million average viewers

History:

2022: 4.570 million

2021: N/A

2020: 4.800 million

2019: 4.180 million

2018: 4.030 million

Daytona 500 TV ratings

The NASCAR Cup Series race at the Daytona 500 was down 3.4% compared to the last event that was run without delay in 2019. Both events were held on FOX.

4.7 rating and 8.868 million average viewers

History:

2022: 8.868 million

2021: 4.830 million (rain delay)

2020: 7.330 million (postponed to Monday)

2019: 9.200 million

2018: 9.300 million

Busch Light Clash TV ratings

The NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash was up 171.6% compared to last year’s event at 1.577 million average viewers. This year’s event was aired on FOX while the 2021 race was aired Tuesday night and on FS1.

2.3 rating and 4.283 million average viewers

History: