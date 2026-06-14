Who won the NASCAR race today? Denny Hamlin has won three consecutive races for the first time in his career after getting past Christopher Bell with 4 laps to go on Sunday at Pocono Raceway. It was a race dominated largely by a few drivers, with a few surprises, in a Pocono race that wasn’t nearly as dramatic nor crash-filled as some expected.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from Pocono. We’ll start with the full Great American Getaway 400 results and the points totals from today’s race. Further below is where you can find the NASCAR stage results today.

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NASCAR Results Today: Great American Getaway 400

Here are the NASCAR results for Sunday’s Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono.

Position Driver Points 1 Denny Hamlin 67 Points — (12 stage points) 2 Tyler Reddick 35 Points 3 William Byron 38 Points — (4 stage points) 4 John H. Nemechek 41 Points — (8 stage points) 5 Kyle Larson 41 Points — (9 stage points) 6 Erik Jones 41 Points — (10 stage points) 7 Chris Buescher 37 Points — (6 stage points +1 fastest lap) 8 Ross Chastain 34 Points — (5 stage points) 9 Ty Gibbs 36 Points — (8 stage points) 10 Ryan Blaney 27 Points 11 Chase Elliott 27 Points — (1 stage point) 12 Chase Briscoe 41 Points — (16 stage points) 13 Daniel Suarez 32 Points — (8 stage points) 14 Austin Cindric 23 Points 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 28 Points — (6 stage points) 16 Riley Herbst 21 Points 17 Michael McDowell 20 Points 18 Austin Hill 19 Points 19 Todd Gilliland 28 Points — (10 stage points) 20 Carson Hocevar 21 Points — (4 stage points) 21 Bubba Wallace 16 Points 22 AJ Allmendinger 15 Points 23 Connor Zilisch 14 Points 24 Cole Custer 13 Points 25 Austin Dillon 12 Points 26 Christopher Bell 11 Points 27 Alex Bowman 10 Points 28 Ryan Preece 9 Points 29 Daniel Dye — 30 Cody Ware 7 Points 31 Shane van Gisbergen 6 Points 32 Ty Dillon 5 Points 33 Josh Berry 4 Points 34 Joey Logano 5 Points — (2 stage points) 35 Noah Gragson 2 Points 36 Casey Mears 1 Point 37 Zane Smith 1 Point 38 Brad Keselowski 1 Point

NASCAR Stage Results at Pocono

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the NASCAR stage results today at Pocono for the Great American Getaway 400.

NASCAR Stage 1 Results Today NASCAR Stage 2 Results Today

Position Driver Stage Points 1 Denny Hamlin 10 2 Kyle Larson 9 3 Ty Gbbs 8 4 Chase Briscoe 7 5 Chris Buescher 6 6 Daniel Suarez 5 7 William Byron 4 8 Erik Jones 3 9 Joey Logano 2 10 Austin Hill — Official 2026 Great American Getaway 400 Stage 1 Results at Pocono Raceway Position Driver Stage Points 1 Todd Gilliland 10 2 Chase Briscoe 9 3 John H. Nemechek 8 4 Erik Jones 7 5 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 6 6 Ross Chastain 5 7 Carson Hocevar 4 8 Daniel Suarez 3 9 Denny Hamlin 2 10 Chase Elliott 1 Official 2026 Great American Getaway 400 Stage 2 Results at Pocono Raceway