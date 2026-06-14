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Who won the NASCAR race today? Denny Hamlin has won three consecutive races for the first time in his career after getting past Christopher Bell with 4 laps to go on Sunday at Pocono Raceway. It was a race dominated largely by a few drivers, with a few surprises, in a Pocono race that wasn’t nearly as dramatic nor crash-filled as some expected.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from Pocono. We’ll start with the full Great American Getaway 400 results and the points totals from today’s race. Further below is where you can find the NASCAR stage results today.

NASCAR Results Today: Great American Getaway 400

Here are the NASCAR results for Sunday’s Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono.

PositionDriverPoints
1Denny Hamlin67 Points — (12 stage points)
2Tyler Reddick35 Points
3William Byron38 Points — (4 stage points)
4John H. Nemechek41 Points — (8 stage points)
5Kyle Larson41 Points — (9 stage points)
6Erik Jones41 Points — (10 stage points)
7Chris Buescher37 Points — (6 stage points +1 fastest lap)
8Ross Chastain34 Points — (5 stage points)
9Ty Gibbs36 Points — (8 stage points)
10Ryan Blaney27 Points
11Chase Elliott27 Points (1 stage point)
12Chase Briscoe41 Points — (16 stage points)
13Daniel Suarez32 Points — (8 stage points)
14Austin Cindric23 Points
15Ricky Stenhouse Jr28 Points — (6 stage points)
16Riley Herbst21 Points
17Michael McDowell20 Points
18Austin Hill19 Points
19Todd Gilliland28 Points — (10 stage points)
20Carson Hocevar21 Points — (4 stage points)
21Bubba Wallace16 Points
22AJ Allmendinger15 Points
23Connor Zilisch14 Points
24Cole Custer13 Points
25Austin Dillon12 Points
26Christopher Bell11 Points
27Alex Bowman10 Points
28Ryan Preece9 Points
29Daniel Dye
30Cody Ware7 Points
31Shane van Gisbergen6 Points
32Ty Dillon5 Points
33Josh Berry4 Points
34Joey Logano5 Points — (2 stage points)
35Noah Gragson2 Points
36Casey Mears1 Point
37Zane Smith1 Point
38Brad Keselowski1 Point

NASCAR Stage Results at Pocono

NASCAR Results Today, NASCAR Stage Results Today, Denny Hamin
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the NASCAR stage results today at Pocono for the Great American Getaway 400.

NASCAR Stage 1 Results Today

NASCAR Stage 2 Results Today

PositionDriverStage Points
1Denny Hamlin10
2Kyle Larson9
3Ty Gbbs8
4Chase Briscoe7
5Chris Buescher6
6Daniel Suarez5
7William Byron4
8Erik Jones3
9Joey Logano2
10Austin Hill
Official 2026 Great American Getaway 400 Stage 1 Results at Pocono Raceway
PositionDriverStage Points
1Todd Gilliland10
2Chase Briscoe9
3John H. Nemechek8
4Erik Jones7
5Ricky Stenhouse Jr6
6Ross Chastain5
7Carson Hocevar4
8Daniel Suarez3
9Denny Hamlin2
10Chase Elliott1
Official 2026 Great American Getaway 400 Stage 2 Results at Pocono Raceway
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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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