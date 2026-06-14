Who won the NASCAR race today? Denny Hamlin has won three consecutive races for the first time in his career after getting past Christopher Bell with 4 laps to go on Sunday at Pocono Raceway. It was a race dominated largely by a few drivers, with a few surprises, in a Pocono race that wasn’t nearly as dramatic nor crash-filled as some expected.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from Pocono. We’ll start with the full Great American Getaway 400 results and the points totals from today’s race. Further below is where you can find the NASCAR stage results today.
NASCAR Results Today: Great American Getaway 400
Here are the NASCAR results for Sunday’s Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono.
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|67 Points — (12 stage points)
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|35 Points
|3
|William Byron
|38 Points — (4 stage points)
|4
|John H. Nemechek
|41 Points — (8 stage points)
|5
|Kyle Larson
|41 Points — (9 stage points)
|6
|Erik Jones
|41 Points — (10 stage points)
|7
|Chris Buescher
|37 Points — (6 stage points +1 fastest lap)
|8
|Ross Chastain
|34 Points — (5 stage points)
|9
|Ty Gibbs
|36 Points — (8 stage points)
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|27 Points
|11
|Chase Elliott
|27 Points — (1 stage point)
|12
|Chase Briscoe
|41 Points — (16 stage points)
|13
|Daniel Suarez
|32 Points — (8 stage points)
|14
|Austin Cindric
|23 Points
|15
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|28 Points — (6 stage points)
|16
|Riley Herbst
|21 Points
|17
|Michael McDowell
|20 Points
|18
|Austin Hill
|19 Points
|19
|Todd Gilliland
|28 Points — (10 stage points)
|20
|Carson Hocevar
|21 Points — (4 stage points)
|21
|Bubba Wallace
|16 Points
|22
|AJ Allmendinger
|15 Points
|23
|Connor Zilisch
|14 Points
|24
|Cole Custer
|13 Points
|25
|Austin Dillon
|12 Points
|26
|Christopher Bell
|11 Points
|27
|Alex Bowman
|10 Points
|28
|Ryan Preece
|9 Points
|29
|Daniel Dye
|—
|30
|Cody Ware
|7 Points
|31
|Shane van Gisbergen
|6 Points
|32
|Ty Dillon
|5 Points
|33
|Josh Berry
|4 Points
|34
|Joey Logano
|5 Points — (2 stage points)
|35
|Noah Gragson
|2 Points
|36
|Casey Mears
|1 Point
|37
|Zane Smith
|1 Point
|38
|Brad Keselowski
|1 Point
NASCAR Stage Results at Pocono
Here are the NASCAR stage results today at Pocono for the Great American Getaway 400.
NASCAR Stage 1 Results Today
NASCAR Stage 2 Results Today
|Position
|Driver
|Stage Points
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|10
|2
|Kyle Larson
|9
|3
|Ty Gbbs
|8
|4
|Chase Briscoe
|7
|5
|Chris Buescher
|6
|6
|Daniel Suarez
|5
|7
|William Byron
|4
|8
|Erik Jones
|3
|9
|Joey Logano
|2
|10
|Austin Hill
|—
|Position
|Driver
|Stage Points
|1
|Todd Gilliland
|10
|2
|Chase Briscoe
|9
|3
|John H. Nemechek
|8
|4
|Erik Jones
|7
|5
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|6
|6
|Ross Chastain
|5
|7
|Carson Hocevar
|4
|8
|Daniel Suarez
|3
|9
|Denny Hamlin
|2
|10
|Chase Elliott
|1