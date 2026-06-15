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NASCAR Entry List San Diego, Naval Base Coronado, San Diego Street Course ENtry List
Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NASCAR weekend schedule takes us to Naval Base Coronado for an unforgettable three days of racing along the Pacific Coast. Sunday’s Anduril 250 promises to be one that racing fans will never forget.

Looking at the NASCAR Cup Series entry list, it is going to be a crowded field. In addition to the 35 full-time drivers, we will see Corey Heim (23XI Racing), Kevin Magnussen (Trackhouse Racing), and Jimmie Johnson (LEGACY MOTOR CLUB) behind the wheel along with Austin Hill in his customary spot for Richard Childress Racing.

One thing we will note, the status of JGR driver Christopher Bell is a bit iffy for Sunday’s race. He is dealing with a fractured wrist and noted having significant issues on restarts and navigating wrecks at Pocono. If the team determines racing at Naval Base Coronado is too difficult, he could start the race and then pull into his pit stall to be replaced. JGR would get points for the race result, but not stage points.

Related: Potential Replacement Driver for Christopher Bell at San Diego

Let us dive into the NASCAR entry list this weekend for the Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado with the San Diego Street Course race.

San Diego Street Course Entry List

CarDriverTeam
1Ross ChastainTrackhouse Racing
2Austin CindricTeam Penske
3Austin DillonRichard Childress Racing
4Noah GragsonFront Row Motorsports
5Kyle LarsonHendrick Motorsports
6Brad KeselowskiRFK Racing
7Daniel SuárezSpire Motorsports
9Chase ElliottHendrick Motorsports
10Ty DillonKaulig Racing
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
12Ryan BlaneyTeam Penske
16AJ AllmendingerKaulig Racing
17Chris BuescherRFK Racing
19Chase BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing
20Christopher BellJoe Gibbs Racing
21Josh BerryWood Brothers Racing
22Joey LoganoTeam Penske
23Bubba Wallace23XI Racing
24William ByronHendrick Motorsports
33Austin Hill (i)Richard Childress Racing
34Todd GillilandFront Row Motorsports
35Riley Herbst23XI Racing
38Zane SmithFront Row Motorsports
41Cole CusterHaas Factory Team
42John Hunter NemechekLegacy Motor Club
43Erik JonesLegacy Motor Club
45Tyler Reddick23XI Racing
47Ricky Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports
48Alex BowmanHendrick Motorsports
51Cody WareRick Ware Racing
54Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
60Ryan PreeceRFK Racing
67Corey Heim (i)23XI Open
71Michael McDowellSpire Motorsports
77Carson HocevarSpire Motorsports
84Jimmie JohnsonLegacy Motor Club
88Connor ZilischTrackhouse Racing
91Kevin MagnussenTrackhouse Racing
97Shane Van GisbergenTrackhouse Racing
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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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