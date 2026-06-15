The NASCAR weekend schedule takes us to Naval Base Coronado for an unforgettable three days of racing along the Pacific Coast. Sunday’s Anduril 250 promises to be one that racing fans will never forget.

Looking at the NASCAR Cup Series entry list, it is going to be a crowded field. In addition to the 35 full-time drivers, we will see Corey Heim (23XI Racing), Kevin Magnussen (Trackhouse Racing), and Jimmie Johnson (LEGACY MOTOR CLUB) behind the wheel along with Austin Hill in his customary spot for Richard Childress Racing.

Go Ad-Free

One thing we will note, the status of JGR driver Christopher Bell is a bit iffy for Sunday’s race. He is dealing with a fractured wrist and noted having significant issues on restarts and navigating wrecks at Pocono. If the team determines racing at Naval Base Coronado is too difficult, he could start the race and then pull into his pit stall to be replaced. JGR would get points for the race result, but not stage points.

Related: Potential Replacement Driver for Christopher Bell at San Diego

Let us dive into the NASCAR entry list this weekend for the Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado with the San Diego Street Course race.

San Diego Street Course Entry List

Car Driver Team 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing 7 Daniel Suárez Spire Motorsports 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing 22 Joey Logano Team Penske 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 33 Austin Hill (i) Richard Childress Racing 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing 67 Corey Heim (i) 23XI Open 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports 84 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club 88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing 91 Kevin Magnussen Trackhouse Racing 97 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing