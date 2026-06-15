The NASCAR weekend schedule takes us to Naval Base Coronado for an unforgettable three days of racing along the Pacific Coast. Sunday’s Anduril 250 promises to be one that racing fans will never forget.
Looking at the NASCAR Cup Series entry list, it is going to be a crowded field. In addition to the 35 full-time drivers, we will see Corey Heim (23XI Racing), Kevin Magnussen (Trackhouse Racing), and Jimmie Johnson (LEGACY MOTOR CLUB) behind the wheel along with Austin Hill in his customary spot for Richard Childress Racing.
One thing we will note, the status of JGR driver Christopher Bell is a bit iffy for Sunday’s race. He is dealing with a fractured wrist and noted having significant issues on restarts and navigating wrecks at Pocono. If the team determines racing at Naval Base Coronado is too difficult, he could start the race and then pull into his pit stall to be replaced. JGR would get points for the race result, but not stage points.
Related: Potential Replacement Driver for Christopher Bell at San Diego
Let us dive into the NASCAR entry list this weekend for the Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado with the San Diego Street Course race.
San Diego Street Course Entry List
|Car
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|7
|Daniel Suárez
|Spire Motorsports
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|33
|Austin Hill (i)
|Richard Childress Racing
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Hyak Motorsports
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|67
|Corey Heim (i)
|23XI Open
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|84
|Jimmie Johnson
|Legacy Motor Club
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|91
|Kevin Magnussen
|Trackhouse Racing
|97
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing