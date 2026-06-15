Toyota is dominating the NASCAR Cup Series right now, sitting atop the manufacturer standings with 10 wins and 747 points. While fans have joked that teams like Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing are cheating, Brad Keselowski has another explanation for it.

Appearing on Amazon Prime Video‘s post-race coverage at Pocono, Keselowski explained that Toyota arguably has the best car in NASCAR right now. However, the RFK Racing driver and co-owner also said that collaboration between Toyota teams is playing a massive role.

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“Toyota is one of the fastest, if not the best car, in NASCAR. They got a lot of power, great aerodynamics and the collaboration that they have amongst Joe Gibbs Racing, 23XI and even now we’re starting to see that with Legacy. Their collaboration is very powerful.” Brad Keselowski on Toyota’s dominance this season

It is worth putting into perspective just how dominant Toyota has been this season. Through 16 points races, the OEM has won 62.5 percent of them with twice as many wins (10) as the second-best OEM (Chevrolet, five).

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Part of Chevrolet’s success, in a distant second-place in the OEM standings, might also just be Shane van Gisbergen’s road-course dominance. On ovals, Toyota holds a massive edge and it demonstrated that again on Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

The NASCAR standings right now further highlight Toyota’s excellence. Tyler Reddick (23XI Racing) is in first with Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing) in second, Ty Gibbs (JGR) in fifth, Christopher Bell (JGR) in 10th, Chase Briscoe (JGR) in 12th, and Bubba Wallace (23XI) in 13th place. If the regular season ended today, seven Toyota drivers would make The Chase.

Toyota’s success has also shown up with its repeat winners, as Reddick and Hamlin both have won three consecutive points races in 2026. It all ties back to Keselowski’s point about collaboration; these three teams are working cohesively, and it is paying off on the track.

“Because those three teams can put together all the best thoughts, all the best practices and learn from each other and then bring the best for their three units. I don’t think we’re seeing any other manufacturer collaborate at the level Toyota is and they’re getting the success you woudl expect out of that.” Brad Keselowski on Joe Gibbs Racing, 23XI Racing and Legacy Motor Club’s unmatched collaboration

The spotlight for the success has largely centered on 23XI and JGR this season, but even that’s starting to change as of late. Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club is coming off an outstanding stretch.

Related: Favorite Emerges for Third Legacy Motor Club Car in 2027

Ahead of its expansion to a full-time three-car team in 2027, Legacy is getting great results from both Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek. Jones, who would make The Chase as of now, has the fifth-best average finishing position (10.5) in the last six races, and Nemechek (16.5) is 13th in that span.

What is unclear is why Chevrolet and Ford teams are seemingly having more issues with collaboration this season. Ford might have a nice two-week stretch because of SVG’s excellence on road courses, but NASCAR returns to ovals immediately after and it is pretty evident Toyota will keep dominating.