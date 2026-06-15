The NASCAR In-Season Challenge is back in the Cup Series, returning for the 2026 season after a successful debut last year. While it won’t start at Naval Base Coronado, the matchups for Round 1 at Sonoma Raceway have now been set and a full schedule is out.
Here’s your guide to the NASCAR In-Season Challenge 2026. We’ll start off with the first-round matchups at Sonoma followed by the NASCAR In-Season Challenge schedule this year. Further below is where you can find answers to additional questions about the in-season challenge.
NASCAR In-Season Challenge Bracket 2026: Round One
|DRIVER
|VS
|DRIVER
|(1) Tyler Reddick
|vs
|(32) Alex Bowman)
|(2) Denny Hamlin
|vs
|(31) Ty Dillon
|(3) Ryan Blaney
|vs
|(30) Josh Berry
|(4) Chase Elliott
|vs
|(29) Noah Gragson
|(5) Ty Gibbs
|vs
|(28) Austin Dillon
|(6) Kyle Larson
|vs
|(27) Riley Herbst
|(7) Chris Buescher
|vs
|(26) John H Nemechek
|(8) Daniel Suarez
|vs
|(25) Todd Gilliland
|(9) Carson Hocevar
|vs
|(24) Zane Smith
|(10) Christopher Bell
|vs
|(23) Ross Chastain
|(11) William Byron
|vs
|(22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|(12) Chase Briscoe
|vs
|(21) AJ Allmendinger
|(13) Bubba Wallace
|vs
|(20) Michael McDowell
|(14) Shane van Gisbergen
|vs
|(19) Ryan Preece
|(15) Erik Jones
|vs
|(18) Joey Logano
|(16) Austin Cindric
|vs
|(17) Brad Keselowski
NASCAR In-Season Challenge Schedule
|Round
|Track
|Date
|Track Type
|First Round
|Sonoma Raceway
|Sunday, June 28
|Road Course
|Second Round
|Chicagoland Speedway
|Sunday, July 5
|Intermediate
|Elite Eight
|EchoPark Speedway
|Sunday, July 12
|Drafting
|Final Four
|North Wilkesboro Speedway
|Sunday, July 19
|Short Track
|Championship
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|Sunday, July 26
|Rectangular Oval
NASCAR In-Season Challenge FAQ
What is the NASCAR In-Season Challenge?
The In-Season Challenge is a 32-driver, single-elimination tournament held during the NASCAR Cup Series regular season. It is a five-race tournament featuring head-to-head matchups, where the driver with the better finish in each matchup advances to the next round.
How do drivers qualify and how is the bracket seeded?
Drivers qualify based on the Cup Series points standings following the race at Pocono Raceway (16 races). The top-seeded driver faces the 32nd-seeded driver, and the bracket continues with the highest-seeded driver facing the lowest-seeded driver.
How does a driver advance in the NASCAR In-Season Challenge?
A driver advances by finishing higher than their opponent in that round. It is a head-to-head matchup; for example, Denny Hamlin advances to the second round if he finishes 30th and his opponent, Ty Dillon, finishes 34th.
What tracks are hosting the In-Season Challenge?
The 2026 NASCAR In-Season Challenge races are Sonoma Raceway (Round 1), Chicagoland Speedway (Round 2), EchoPark Speedway (Round 3), North Wilkesboro Speedway (Round 4), and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Championship Round).
Who won the In-Season Challenge last year?
Ty Gibbs won the In-Season Challenge in 2025, earning the $1 million prize.