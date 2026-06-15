The NASCAR In-Season Challenge is back in the Cup Series, returning for the 2026 season after a successful debut last year. While it won’t start at Naval Base Coronado, the matchups for Round 1 at Sonoma Raceway have now been set and a full schedule is out.

Here’s your guide to the NASCAR In-Season Challenge 2026. We’ll start off with the first-round matchups at Sonoma followed by the NASCAR In-Season Challenge schedule this year. Further below is where you can find answers to additional questions about the in-season challenge.

Go Ad-Free

NASCAR In-Season Challenge Bracket 2026: Round One

DRIVER VS DRIVER (1) Tyler Reddick vs (32) Alex Bowman) (2) Denny Hamlin vs (31) Ty Dillon (3) Ryan Blaney vs (30) Josh Berry (4) Chase Elliott vs (29) Noah Gragson (5) Ty Gibbs vs (28) Austin Dillon (6) Kyle Larson vs (27) Riley Herbst (7) Chris Buescher vs (26) John H Nemechek (8) Daniel Suarez vs (25) Todd Gilliland (9) Carson Hocevar vs (24) Zane Smith (10) Christopher Bell vs (23) Ross Chastain (11) William Byron vs (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr (12) Chase Briscoe vs (21) AJ Allmendinger (13) Bubba Wallace vs (20) Michael McDowell (14) Shane van Gisbergen vs (19) Ryan Preece (15) Erik Jones vs (18) Joey Logano (16) Austin Cindric vs (17) Brad Keselowski

NASCAR In-Season Challenge Schedule

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Round Track Date Track Type First Round Sonoma Raceway Sunday, June 28 Road Course Second Round Chicagoland Speedway Sunday, July 5 Intermediate Elite Eight EchoPark Speedway Sunday, July 12 Drafting Final Four North Wilkesboro Speedway Sunday, July 19 Short Track Championship Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sunday, July 26 Rectangular Oval

NASCAR In-Season Challenge FAQ

What is the NASCAR In-Season Challenge?

The In-Season Challenge is a 32-driver, single-elimination tournament held during the NASCAR Cup Series regular season. It is a five-race tournament featuring head-to-head matchups, where the driver with the better finish in each matchup advances to the next round.

How do drivers qualify and how is the bracket seeded?

Drivers qualify based on the Cup Series points standings following the race at Pocono Raceway (16 races). The top-seeded driver faces the 32nd-seeded driver, and the bracket continues with the highest-seeded driver facing the lowest-seeded driver.

Go Ad-Free

How does a driver advance in the NASCAR In-Season Challenge?

A driver advances by finishing higher than their opponent in that round. It is a head-to-head matchup; for example, Denny Hamlin advances to the second round if he finishes 30th and his opponent, Ty Dillon, finishes 34th.

What tracks are hosting the In-Season Challenge?

The 2026 NASCAR In-Season Challenge races are Sonoma Raceway (Round 1), Chicagoland Speedway (Round 2), EchoPark Speedway (Round 3), North Wilkesboro Speedway (Round 4), and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Championship Round).

Who won the In-Season Challenge last year?

Ty Gibbs won the In-Season Challenge in 2025, earning the $1 million prize.