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NASCAR In-Season Challenge 2026
Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The NASCAR In-Season Challenge is back in the Cup Series, returning for the 2026 season after a successful debut last year. While it won’t start at Naval Base Coronado, the matchups for Round 1 at Sonoma Raceway have now been set and a full schedule is out.

Here’s your guide to the NASCAR In-Season Challenge 2026. We’ll start off with the first-round matchups at Sonoma followed by the NASCAR In-Season Challenge schedule this year. Further below is where you can find answers to additional questions about the in-season challenge.

NASCAR In-Season Challenge Bracket 2026: Round One

DRIVERVSDRIVER
(1) Tyler Reddickvs(32) Alex Bowman)
(2) Denny Hamlinvs(31) Ty Dillon
(3) Ryan Blaneyvs(30) Josh Berry
(4) Chase Elliottvs(29) Noah Gragson
(5) Ty Gibbsvs(28) Austin Dillon
(6) Kyle Larsonvs(27) Riley Herbst
(7) Chris Bueschervs(26) John H Nemechek
(8) Daniel Suarezvs(25) Todd Gilliland
(9) Carson Hocevarvs(24) Zane Smith
(10) Christopher Bellvs(23) Ross Chastain
(11) William Byronvs(22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr
(12) Chase Briscoevs(21) AJ Allmendinger
(13) Bubba Wallacevs(20) Michael McDowell
(14) Shane van Gisbergenvs(19) Ryan Preece
(15) Erik Jonesvs(18) Joey Logano
(16) Austin Cindricvs(17) Brad Keselowski

NASCAR In-Season Challenge Schedule

NASCAR In-Season Challenge 2026, NASCAR In-Season Challenge Schedule
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
RoundTrackDateTrack Type
First RoundSonoma RacewaySunday, June 28Road Course
Second RoundChicagoland SpeedwaySunday, July 5Intermediate
Elite EightEchoPark SpeedwaySunday, July 12Drafting
Final FourNorth Wilkesboro SpeedwaySunday, July 19Short Track
ChampionshipIndianapolis Motor SpeedwaySunday, July 26Rectangular Oval

NASCAR In-Season Challenge FAQ

What is the NASCAR In-Season Challenge?

The In-Season Challenge is a 32-driver, single-elimination tournament held during the NASCAR Cup Series regular season. It is a five-race tournament featuring head-to-head matchups, where the driver with the better finish in each matchup advances to the next round.

How do drivers qualify and how is the bracket seeded?

Drivers qualify based on the Cup Series points standings following the race at Pocono Raceway (16 races). The top-seeded driver faces the 32nd-seeded driver, and the bracket continues with the highest-seeded driver facing the lowest-seeded driver.

How does a driver advance in the NASCAR In-Season Challenge?

A driver advances by finishing higher than their opponent in that round. It is a head-to-head matchup; for example, Denny Hamlin advances to the second round if he finishes 30th and his opponent, Ty Dillon, finishes 34th.

What tracks are hosting the In-Season Challenge?

The 2026 NASCAR In-Season Challenge races are Sonoma Raceway (Round 1), Chicagoland Speedway (Round 2), EchoPark Speedway (Round 3), North Wilkesboro Speedway (Round 4), and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Championship Round).

Who won the In-Season Challenge last year?

Ty Gibbs won the In-Season Challenge in 2025, earning the $1 million prize.

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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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