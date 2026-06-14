A few weeks ago, Tyler Reddick sat atop the NASCAR Cup Series points leaders with such a big lead that most assumed no one would catch him before the regular season ended. A hot streak by Denny Hamlin, which continued on Sunday at Pocono Raceway, has now led to a true battle at the top of the NASCAR standings today.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR Cup Series points leaders right now following the Sunday afternoon race at Pocono Raceway. Further below is where you can find The Chase standings with drivers below the cutline.

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Related: NASCAR Results Today at Pocono, Cup Series Stage Results

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders after Pocono

Position Driver Points Behind Leader 1 Tyler Reddick 704 — 2 Denny Hamlin 685 -19 3 Ryan Blaney 539 -165 4 Chase Elliott 509 -195 5 Ty Gibbs 506 -198 6 Kyle Larson 494 -210 7 Chris Buescher 461 -243 8 Daniel Suarez 450 -254 9 Carson Hocevar 449 -255 10 Christopher Bell 421 -283 11 William Byron 415 -289 12 Chase Briscoe 411 -293 13 Bubba Wallace 394 -310 14 Shane van Gisbergen 361 -343 15 Erik Jones 355 -349 16 Austin Cindric 355 -349 17 Brad Keselowski 351 -353 18 Joey Logano 334 -370 19 Ryan Preece 322 -382 20 Michael McDowell 306 -398 21 AJ Allmendinger 301 -403 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 299 -405 23 Ross Chastain 294 -410 24 Zane Smith 283 -421 25 Todd Gilliland 283 -421 26 John Hunter Nemechek 277 -427 27 Riley Herbst 271 -433 28 Austin Dillon 257 -447 29 Noah Gragson 214 -490 30 Josh Berry 200 -504 31 Ty Dillon 195 -509 32 Alex Bowman 188 -516 33 Cole Custer 188 -516 34 Connor Zilisch 162 -542 35 Cody Ware 138 -566

NASCAR The Chase Standings Right Now

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the current The Chase cutline right now for the Cup Series.

Position Driver Behind Cutline 17 Brad Keselowski -4 18 Joey Logano -21 19 Ryan Preece -33 20 Michael McDowell -49 21 AJ Allmendinger -54 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr -56 23 Ross Chastain -61 24 Zane Smith -72 25 Todd Gilliland -72 26 John H. Nemechek -78 27 Riley Herbst -84

Related: Winners, Losers from NASCAR Race Today