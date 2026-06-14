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A few weeks ago, Tyler Reddick sat atop the NASCAR Cup Series points leaders with such a big lead that most assumed no one would catch him before the regular season ended. A hot streak by Denny Hamlin, which continued on Sunday at Pocono Raceway, has now led to a true battle at the top of the NASCAR standings today.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR Cup Series points leaders right now following the Sunday afternoon race at Pocono Raceway. Further below is where you can find The Chase standings with drivers below the cutline.

Related: NASCAR Results Today at Pocono, Cup Series Stage Results

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders after Pocono

PositionDriverPointsBehind Leader
1Tyler Reddick704
2Denny Hamlin685-19
3Ryan Blaney539-165
4Chase Elliott509-195
5Ty Gibbs506-198
6Kyle Larson494-210
7Chris Buescher461-243
8Daniel Suarez450-254
9Carson Hocevar449-255
10Christopher Bell421-283
11William Byron415-289
12Chase Briscoe411-293
13Bubba Wallace394-310
14Shane van Gisbergen361-343
15Erik Jones355-349
16Austin Cindric355-349
17Brad Keselowski351-353
18Joey Logano334-370
19Ryan Preece322-382
20Michael McDowell306-398
21AJ Allmendinger301-403
22Ricky Stenhouse Jr299-405
23Ross Chastain294-410
24Zane Smith283-421
25Todd Gilliland283-421
26John Hunter Nemechek277-427
27Riley Herbst271-433
28Austin Dillon257-447
29Noah Gragson214-490
30Josh Berry200-504
31Ty Dillon195-509
32Alex Bowman188-516
33Cole Custer188-516
34Connor Zilisch162-542
35Cody Ware138-566

NASCAR The Chase Standings Right Now

NASCAR Standings Today, NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders Right Now, The Chase
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the current The Chase cutline right now for the Cup Series.

PositionDriverBehind Cutline
17Brad Keselowski-4
18Joey Logano-21
19Ryan Preece-33
20Michael McDowell-49
21AJ Allmendinger-54
22Ricky Stenhouse Jr-56
23Ross Chastain-61
24Zane Smith-72
25Todd Gilliland-72
26John H. Nemechek-78
27Riley Herbst-84

Related: Winners, Losers from NASCAR Race Today

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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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