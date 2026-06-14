A few weeks ago, Tyler Reddick sat atop the NASCAR Cup Series points leaders with such a big lead that most assumed no one would catch him before the regular season ended. A hot streak by Denny Hamlin, which continued on Sunday at Pocono Raceway, has now led to a true battle at the top of the NASCAR standings today.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR Cup Series points leaders right now following the Sunday afternoon race at Pocono Raceway. Further below is where you can find The Chase standings with drivers below the cutline.
Related: NASCAR Results Today at Pocono, Cup Series Stage Results
NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders after Pocono
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|Behind Leader
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|704
|—
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|685
|-19
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|539
|-165
|4
|Chase Elliott
|509
|-195
|5
|Ty Gibbs
|506
|-198
|6
|Kyle Larson
|494
|-210
|7
|Chris Buescher
|461
|-243
|8
|Daniel Suarez
|450
|-254
|9
|Carson Hocevar
|449
|-255
|10
|Christopher Bell
|421
|-283
|11
|William Byron
|415
|-289
|12
|Chase Briscoe
|411
|-293
|13
|Bubba Wallace
|394
|-310
|14
|Shane van Gisbergen
|361
|-343
|15
|Erik Jones
|355
|-349
|16
|Austin Cindric
|355
|-349
|17
|Brad Keselowski
|351
|-353
|18
|Joey Logano
|334
|-370
|19
|Ryan Preece
|322
|-382
|20
|Michael McDowell
|306
|-398
|21
|AJ Allmendinger
|301
|-403
|22
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|299
|-405
|23
|Ross Chastain
|294
|-410
|24
|Zane Smith
|283
|-421
|25
|Todd Gilliland
|283
|-421
|26
|John Hunter Nemechek
|277
|-427
|27
|Riley Herbst
|271
|-433
|28
|Austin Dillon
|257
|-447
|29
|Noah Gragson
|214
|-490
|30
|Josh Berry
|200
|-504
|31
|Ty Dillon
|195
|-509
|32
|Alex Bowman
|188
|-516
|33
|Cole Custer
|188
|-516
|34
|Connor Zilisch
|162
|-542
|35
|Cody Ware
|138
|-566
NASCAR The Chase Standings Right Now
Here is the current The Chase cutline right now for the Cup Series.
|Position
|Driver
|Behind Cutline
|17
|Brad Keselowski
|-4
|18
|Joey Logano
|-21
|19
|Ryan Preece
|-33
|20
|Michael McDowell
|-49
|21
|AJ Allmendinger
|-54
|22
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|-56
|23
|Ross Chastain
|-61
|24
|Zane Smith
|-72
|25
|Todd Gilliland
|-72
|26
|John H. Nemechek
|-78
|27
|Riley Herbst
|-84