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Who won the NASCAR race today? Justin Allgaier won his first-ever O’Reilly Series race at Pocono Raceway on Saturday afternoon, beating out Brent Crews, William Byron and Sam Mayer in a race that got off to a wild start.

We got early chaos at Pocono, with Corey Day and Jesse Love both taken out in a wreck on Lap 1 that delivered race-ending damage to both cars.

Related: O’Reilly Series Drive May Have Full-Time Cup Ride in 2027

Let’s dive into the MillerTech Battery 250 results. We’ll start with the points and final results for the OARS race today at Pocono. Further below that is where you’ll find the NASCAR stage results today for the O’Reilly Series.

NASCAR Results Today: MillerTech Battery 250

Here are the NASCAR O’Reilly Series results from Pocono.

PositionDriverPoints
1Justin Allgaier72 Points — (16 stage points + 1 fastest lap)
2Brent Crews48 Points — (13 stage points)
3William Byron
4Sam Mayer46 Points — (13 stage points)
5Sheldon Creed37 Points — (5 stage points)
6Anthony Alfredo33 Points — (2 stage points)
7Rajah Caruth37 Points — (7 stage points)
8Brandon Jones29 Points
9Connor Zilisch28 Points
10Carson Kvapil30 Points — (3 stage points)
11Harrison Burton26 Points
12Cole Custer25 Points
13Dean Thompson24 Points
14Austin Hill24 Points — (1 stage point)
15Parker Retzlaff30 Points (8 stage points)
16Jeremy Clements24 Points — (3 stage points)
17Taylor Gray30 Points (10 stage points)
18Brennan Poole19 Points
19Sammy Smith22 Points — (4 stage points)
20Blaine Perkins17 Points
21William Sawalich16 Points
22Josh Bilicki15 Points
23Nicholas Sanchez14 Points
24Ryan Ellis13 Points
25Patrick Staropoli12 Points
26Ryan Sieg11 Points
27Carson Ware10 Points
28Jeb Burton9 Points
29Lavar Scott8 Points
30Dexter Bean
31Patrick Emerling6 Points
32Kyle Sieg5 Points
33Leland Honeyman4 Points
34Natalie Decker3 Points
35Nathan Byrd2 Points
36Joey Gase1 Point
37Jesse Love1 Point
38Corey Day1 Point

NASCAR O’Reilly Stage Results: Pocono

NASCAR O'Reilly Results, NASCAR OARS Results, NASCAR O'Reilly Stage Results
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the NASCAR stage results today for the O’Reilly Series race at Pocono Raceway.

NASCAR OARS Stage 1 Results Today

NASCAR OARS Stage 2 Results Today

PositionDriverPoints
1Taylor Gray10
2Sam Mayer9
3William Byron
4Justin Allgaier7
5Brandon Jones
6Sheldon Creed5
7Sammy Smith4
8Brent Crews3
9Carson Kvapil2
10Austin Hill1
Official 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Stage 1 Results at Pocono Raceway
PositionDriverPoints
1Brent Crews10
2Justin Allgaier9
3Parker Retzlaff8
4Rajah Caruth7
5William Byron
6Connor Zilisch
7Sam Mayer4
8Jeremy Clements3
9Anthony Alfredo2
10Carson Kvapil1
Official 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Stage 2 Results at Pocono Raceway
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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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