Who won the NASCAR race today? Justin Allgaier won his first-ever O’Reilly Series race at Pocono Raceway on Saturday afternoon, beating out Brent Crews, William Byron and Sam Mayer in a race that got off to a wild start.
We got early chaos at Pocono, with Corey Day and Jesse Love both taken out in a wreck on Lap 1 that delivered race-ending damage to both cars.
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Let’s dive into the MillerTech Battery 250 results. We’ll start with the points and final results for the OARS race today at Pocono. Further below that is where you’ll find the NASCAR stage results today for the O’Reilly Series.
NASCAR Results Today: MillerTech Battery 250
Here are the NASCAR O’Reilly Series results from Pocono.
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Justin Allgaier
|72 Points — (16 stage points + 1 fastest lap)
|2
|Brent Crews
|48 Points — (13 stage points)
|3
|William Byron
|—
|4
|Sam Mayer
|46 Points — (13 stage points)
|5
|Sheldon Creed
|37 Points — (5 stage points)
|6
|Anthony Alfredo
|33 Points — (2 stage points)
|7
|Rajah Caruth
|37 Points — (7 stage points)
|8
|Brandon Jones
|29 Points
|9
|Connor Zilisch
|28 Points
|10
|Carson Kvapil
|30 Points — (3 stage points)
|11
|Harrison Burton
|26 Points
|12
|Cole Custer
|25 Points
|13
|Dean Thompson
|24 Points
|14
|Austin Hill
|24 Points — (1 stage point)
|15
|Parker Retzlaff
|30 Points — (8 stage points)
|16
|Jeremy Clements
|24 Points — (3 stage points)
|17
|Taylor Gray
|30 Points — (10 stage points)
|18
|Brennan Poole
|19 Points
|19
|Sammy Smith
|22 Points — (4 stage points)
|20
|Blaine Perkins
|17 Points
|21
|William Sawalich
|16 Points
|22
|Josh Bilicki
|15 Points
|23
|Nicholas Sanchez
|14 Points
|24
|Ryan Ellis
|13 Points
|25
|Patrick Staropoli
|12 Points
|26
|Ryan Sieg
|11 Points
|27
|Carson Ware
|10 Points
|28
|Jeb Burton
|9 Points
|29
|Lavar Scott
|8 Points
|30
|Dexter Bean
|—
|31
|Patrick Emerling
|6 Points
|32
|Kyle Sieg
|5 Points
|33
|Leland Honeyman
|4 Points
|34
|Natalie Decker
|3 Points
|35
|Nathan Byrd
|2 Points
|36
|Joey Gase
|1 Point
|37
|Jesse Love
|1 Point
|38
|Corey Day
|1 Point
NASCAR O’Reilly Stage Results: Pocono
Here are the NASCAR stage results today for the O’Reilly Series race at Pocono Raceway.
NASCAR OARS Stage 1 Results Today
NASCAR OARS Stage 2 Results Today
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Taylor Gray
|10
|2
|Sam Mayer
|9
|3
|William Byron
|—
|4
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|5
|Brandon Jones
|—
|6
|Sheldon Creed
|5
|7
|Sammy Smith
|4
|8
|Brent Crews
|3
|9
|Carson Kvapil
|2
|10
|Austin Hill
|1
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Brent Crews
|10
|2
|Justin Allgaier
|9
|3
|Parker Retzlaff
|8
|4
|Rajah Caruth
|7
|5
|William Byron
|—
|6
|Connor Zilisch
|—
|7
|Sam Mayer
|4
|8
|Jeremy Clements
|3
|9
|Anthony Alfredo
|2
|10
|Carson Kvapil
|1