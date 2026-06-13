Who won the NASCAR race today? Justin Allgaier won his first-ever O’Reilly Series race at Pocono Raceway on Saturday afternoon, beating out Brent Crews, William Byron and Sam Mayer in a race that got off to a wild start.

We got early chaos at Pocono, with Corey Day and Jesse Love both taken out in a wreck on Lap 1 that delivered race-ending damage to both cars.

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Let’s dive into the MillerTech Battery 250 results. We’ll start with the points and final results for the OARS race today at Pocono. Further below that is where you’ll find the NASCAR stage results today for the O’Reilly Series.

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NASCAR Results Today: MillerTech Battery 250

Here are the NASCAR O’Reilly Series results from Pocono.

Position Driver Points 1 Justin Allgaier 72 Points — (16 stage points + 1 fastest lap) 2 Brent Crews 48 Points — (13 stage points) 3 William Byron — 4 Sam Mayer 46 Points — (13 stage points) 5 Sheldon Creed 37 Points — (5 stage points) 6 Anthony Alfredo 33 Points — (2 stage points) 7 Rajah Caruth 37 Points — (7 stage points) 8 Brandon Jones 29 Points 9 Connor Zilisch 28 Points 10 Carson Kvapil 30 Points — (3 stage points) 11 Harrison Burton 26 Points 12 Cole Custer 25 Points 13 Dean Thompson 24 Points 14 Austin Hill 24 Points — (1 stage point) 15 Parker Retzlaff 30 Points — (8 stage points) 16 Jeremy Clements 24 Points — (3 stage points) 17 Taylor Gray 30 Points — (10 stage points) 18 Brennan Poole 19 Points 19 Sammy Smith 22 Points — (4 stage points) 20 Blaine Perkins 17 Points 21 William Sawalich 16 Points 22 Josh Bilicki 15 Points 23 Nicholas Sanchez 14 Points 24 Ryan Ellis 13 Points 25 Patrick Staropoli 12 Points 26 Ryan Sieg 11 Points 27 Carson Ware 10 Points 28 Jeb Burton 9 Points 29 Lavar Scott 8 Points 30 Dexter Bean — 31 Patrick Emerling 6 Points 32 Kyle Sieg 5 Points 33 Leland Honeyman 4 Points 34 Natalie Decker 3 Points 35 Nathan Byrd 2 Points 36 Joey Gase 1 Point 37 Jesse Love 1 Point 38 Corey Day 1 Point

NASCAR O’Reilly Stage Results: Pocono

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the NASCAR stage results today for the O’Reilly Series race at Pocono Raceway.

NASCAR OARS Stage 1 Results Today NASCAR OARS Stage 2 Results Today

Position Driver Points 1 Taylor Gray 10 2 Sam Mayer 9 3 William Byron — 4 Justin Allgaier 7 5 Brandon Jones — 6 Sheldon Creed 5 7 Sammy Smith 4 8 Brent Crews 3 9 Carson Kvapil 2 10 Austin Hill 1 Official 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Stage 1 Results at Pocono Raceway Position Driver Points 1 Brent Crews 10 2 Justin Allgaier 9 3 Parker Retzlaff 8 4 Rajah Caruth 7 5 William Byron — 6 Connor Zilisch — 7 Sam Mayer 4 8 Jeremy Clements 3 9 Anthony Alfredo 2 10 Carson Kvapil 1 Official 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Stage 2 Results at Pocono Raceway