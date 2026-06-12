The first real domino of NASCAR silly season fell this week with Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry revealing that he won’t be back with the team in 2027. Now the big question is who will replace him in the No. 21 car.

NASCAR Rumors & Nostalgia wrote that the rumor running around the Ford camp for weeks is that Jesse Love is a candidate to drive the No. 21 for Wood Brothers Racing next season.

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Berry, age 35, seemed to be on the rise early last season with his victory in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas. It seemed like a turning point for Wood Brothers Racing, getting the team into the Chase and proving they could have real success in the Cup Series.

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It’s all been downhill since then. Over the last 36 races, per DriverAverages.com, Berry ranks 35th in average finishing position (24.0) with just one top-five and seven top-10 finishes. More frustrating for Wood Brothers Racing, Berry has a top-20 finish in just 36.1 percent of his last 36 points races in the Cup Series.

There have been no signs of a turnaround for Berry in 2026. Heading into Pocono, the veteran Cup driver ranks 30th in points (196) with twice as many DNFs (four) as top-10s (two) this season. His last top-10 finish came all the way back at Martinsville and he has a 26.1 average finishing position in the last 15 points races.

Love, age 21, is ready for a Cup Series ride. One of the top NASCAR prospects in 2026 has backed up the buzz this season, ranking second in the O’Reilly Series in points (591) with six top-fives and 10 top-10 finishes.

While Love is a development driver for Richard Childress Racing and has done part-time work in the Cup Series for RCR, his future with them is unclear. Sponsorships with THC, alcohol and nicotine companies may require RCR to put an older drive behind the wheel full-time in 2027. In all likelihood, it will be Austin Hill racing full-time in the No. 33 next season.